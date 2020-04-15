Nova the red panda chowed down on her usual afternoon meal of apple wedges and high-fiber biscuits, fed to her by a friendly zookeeper who wore a facemask.
She roamed along the limbs and bamboo stalks of her enclosure like it was an ordinary day at Mill Mountain Zoo.
Pandemic? What pandemic?
Even though the COVID-19 outbreak has forced the Roanoke zoo to close its gates to the public, the animals are still being well-fed and cared for, said Robin Lentz, one of Mill Mountain Zoo’s co-directors.
“The big priorities right now are making sure we can get medications, pay for food and have enough staff,” Lentz said, who added that the zoo has enough money for all three expenses currently.
The closing comes at a precarious time for Mill Mountain Zoo, which was just waking from its wintertime semi-hibernation of reduced hours. The loss of revenue at the gate has affected the jobs of six of the zoo’s 13 full-time employees. Co-directors Lentz and Derek Kellogg have taken salary cuts, two staffers have been furloughed without pay and two others have had their hours reduced. A part-time veterinary technician was also furloughed.
The seven remaining members of the zoo’s animal staff, which include Lentz, are working in shifts to make sure the approximately 170 zoo animals receive daily food and care.
Roughly 50% of the zoo’s annual operating budget of about $800,000 comes from admissions, education programs such as summer camps, special events and gift shop sales. With the gates closed until at least June due to the pandemic, the zoo needs other revenue to support the welfare of the animals.
The zoo learned this week that it will receive federal assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program administered by the U.S. Small Business Association. That money should cover about eight weeks of the remaining staff’s salaries and the zoo’s utilities costs, Kellogg said.
“That ultimately wipes out the cost of payroll and utilities for a two-month period,” Kellogg said. “That’s a huge boost as we try to come out of this.”
Fundraising has been a continuous chore for the zoo, a nonprofit that in recent years has relied less on government dollars to cover expenses and more heavily on grants from other nonprofit groups such as the Alexander McCausland Charitable Trust. Lentz believes that some grant money will be awarded earlier than usual because of the zoo’s present financial plight.
The zoo also launched a GoFundMe page (www.gofundme.com/f/mill-mountain-zoo-needs-you) to raise money for ongoing expenses during the shutdown. The site had raised about $3,500 as of Wednesday afternoon.
“We continue to need about $2,500 a day to run the zoo,” Lentz said.
Construction on a new black bear exhibit has continued during the shutdown and could be completed by summer, even though it’s uncertain if the zoo will be open by then, Kellogg said. The construction was supported by $300,000 in gifts from the Kitas and Lutsko Family Foundation and Barbara and Ed Kitas.
Businesses and individuals have stepped up to help the zoo. One woman donated a load of hay, Lentz said. Roanoke Fruit and Produce Co., one of the zoo’s regular fresh food suppliers for the animals, has given the zoo extra items that include lettuce, pomegranates, pears, cabbage and chayote — a squash that zookeepers had to research to learn if the animals would eat it. (The animals gobbled it up.)
“That’s gourmet for humans, as well,” Kellogg joked.
Kroger often donates extra produce to the zoo. Roanoke County smoothie shop Elderberry’s offered to stock the zoo’s gift shop merchandise for sale at its shop and online.
“We love the zoo,” said Elderberry’s owner, Rebecca Mason, who plans to take donations to buy extra food from her weekly produce shippers that she will then give to the zoo.
“I want to help them out, because even though they don’t have income coming in, they still have literal mouths to feed.”
When the gates reopen, Lentz hopes that the zoo will be a popular destination for homebound families.
“Hopefully, outdoor venues like us will be more enticing because you can keep your distance” from other visitors, she said.
The zoo was mostly quiet on a recent Wednesday afternoon, except for the howls of eight red wolves that called in response to the sounds of sirens from the city below the mountain. Zookeeper Brittany Furr-Stanfield fed animals while wearing a protective mask. The zoo had already begun protective measures for animals, even before the report of a tiger at the Bronx Zoo contracting coronavirus from a human caretaker.
Many of the mammals are susceptible to seasonal influenza, Lentz said, so the zoo’s staff had already taken precautions to keep animals safe before the pandemic. The daily routine is like the slow winter season, when visitors aren’t around but the work goes on.
“Even when we’re closed, we’re still here,” Furr-Stanfield said. “As for the animals, life goes on for them. I don’t think any of them have had any aversions to the mask. Everything’s normal.”
