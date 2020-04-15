skd Mill Mtn Star Discover

Roanoke's Mill Mountain Star will be illuminated at dusk Wednesday through Sunday in the colors of blue and white to honor health care workers, Mayor Sherman Lea announced. The Bergulund Center and the Wells Fargo Tower downtown also will be illuminated in blue and white.

 The Roanoke Times | File

Roanoke's Mill Mountain Star will shine in blue and white as a tribute to health care workers, first responders and others involved in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Star, the Berglund Center and Wells Fargo Tower will all be illuminated in blue each night starting this evening through Sunday.

This will be the first time in the iconic Star's 70-year history that it has glowed only in blue and white, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The illuminations are part of the "Light it Blue" international campaign, during which buildings and monuments are lit blue to show support of essential workers during the response to COVID-19.

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

