A short segment of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been indefinitely closed to traffic near Roanoke to repair unsafe pavement, the National Park Service said Thursday.
The closed section is between mile markers 112 at Virginia 24 in Vinton north to mile marker 106 at U.S. 460 near Bonsack. It was closed Sept. 6 because highway officials found settling beneath the pavement "that was causing unsafe driving conditions" especially for motorcyclists and low-clearance vehicles, a news release said.
Drivers can bypass the closed segment using Virginia 24 and U.S. 460, the Park Service said.
Officials said they did not know when the segment would reopen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.