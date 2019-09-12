Blue Ridge Parkway closure

A National Park Service online map showing the 6-mile closure of the Blue Ridge Parkway just north of Roanoke. The map is available at https://www.blueridgeparkway.org/road-conditions/.

 Screen capture from blueridgeparkway.org

A short segment of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been indefinitely closed to traffic near Roanoke to repair unsafe pavement, the National Park Service said Thursday.

The closed section is between mile markers 112 at Virginia 24 in Vinton north to mile marker 106 at U.S. 460 near Bonsack. It was closed Sept. 6 because highway officials found settling beneath the pavement "that was causing unsafe driving conditions" especially for motorcyclists and low-clearance vehicles, a news release said.

Drivers can bypass the closed segment using Virginia 24 and U.S. 460, the Park Service said.

Officials said they did not know when the segment would reopen.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

Recommended for you

Load comments