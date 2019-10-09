The Blue Ridge Parkway reopened a 6-mile stretch of the scenic road in the Roanoke area that has been closed for just over a month.
The affected area was between mileposts 106 and 112, which is the segment of road between U.S. 460 in Botetourt County and Virginia 24 near Vinton.
The closure came at an inopportune time, given that October is typically one of the busiest months on the parkway, a popular destination for leaf peeping.
Parkway officials announced Wednesday that patching of hazard areas had been finished and the road is now open for travel. The closure was caused by pavement that had settled, creating unsafe driving conditions.
Officials said funding for a “full restoration” of the road was not expected to be available until 2023 or later.
“The Blue Ridge Parkway is critical to our gateway communities in Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the timing was of the essence. We appreciate the quick work on behalf of the National Park Service to find the necessary funds to make the repairs,” said Catherine Fox, vice president of public affairs with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the regional tourism group.
Staff writer Ralph Berrier contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.