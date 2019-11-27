Michael Brown, a U.S. Marine wanted in a Franklin County fatal shooting, was arrested this morning, according to a U.S. Marshal.
Brown was taken into custody in Franklin County without incident, said Brad Sellers, acting U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Virginia.
Sellers said more details will be released at a news conference set for 11 a.m. at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Brown, who is also wanted as a Marine deserter, is charged with second degree murder in the Nov. 9 shooting death of Rodney Brown, described as the boyfriend of Michael Brown's mother. The mother told police her son was the shooter.
Michael Brown fled the area to as far as South Carolina, but apparently returned two weeks ago. He triggered a near lockdown of Roanoke's Raleigh Court neighborhood when he was seen there tapping on the window of his grandmother's house and police found a recreational vehicle nearby he was known to be driving.
Since then, local, state and federal authorities have regularly responded en masse to alleged sightings of the fugitive in locations from Franklin County to Radford, but Sellers said recently that no sightings were confirmed.
There seemed no evidence Michael Brown was even still in the area until news of his arrest Wednesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.