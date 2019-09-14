All that’s left of Montgomery County’s once-legendary Merrimac Mine is a heritage trail and park, but a church founded by miners and their families a century ago continues.
Merrimac Pentecostal Holiness Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary Sunday at a special homecoming event featuring a guest speaker and “some of the best food you’ve ever put in your mouth,” Pastor Richard Hall said.
The congregation traces its roots to prayer meetings organized a century ago in the community by Laura Hylton and Nancy Harmon, both of Pulaski, according to church documents.
Later, the meetings moved to the old Linkous store, which was located less than a mile north of today’s church. Eventually 16 charter members organized a congregation, and services were held in a re-purposed “mine shanty,” according to congregational documents.
Since then the church has gone through a handful of building phases and today encompass a brick sanctuary and a fellowship hall.
“The mine was still open when the church started, and you know the mines and the church really brought the community together,” said Leah Tate, a member of the centennial planning committee. “There were several accidents in the mines, and the church was there to minister to the people.”
The Merrimac Mine operated for generations and was famous for producing the coal that powered the ironclad CSS Virginia, a warship of the Confederacy that did battle with the USS Monitor in the Battle of Hampton Roads in 1862. The mine operated until the 1930s, and the culture it created is preserved in the church, according to Hall.
“They are an extremely friendly group of people,” he said. “They are a very hard-working people.”
The congregation will celebrate more than its long history on Sunday. It will rejoice in its resilience.
“Like most churches 100 years old, they have had some awesome, wonderful days of huge attendance, and then they’ve had some heartbreaking times along the way that have left scars and wounds,” Hall said. “That’s life cycle. Right now we’re looking at rebirth. We’ve got another hundred years to go.”
Hall said he came to the church five years ago from the Family Worship Center in Pulaski.
“We feel like we’re here on a mission to revitalize the church,” Hall said. “I’ve got some wonderful people to do that with. Life is getting much better.”
Between 40 and 60 people attend services each week, he said. The membership rolls list 175.
Tate said she was born into the congregation and maintains a connection despite living out of town.
“I grew up in the church, and it was very much a part of our lives because in that community there wasn’t an awful lot else to do,” she said. “Our lives pretty much revolved around the church, you know, youth groups and Vacation Bible School.”
Despite being located in a small community, the church has had an outsized influence on the wider community and even the world. Tate said its members have helped plant other Pentecostal Holiness churches in the area and at least 34 foreign missions and ministries have been established by former members of the congregation — one as far away as South Africa.
“The church itself has always been very evangelistic and very mission minded,” Tate said.
On Sunday, Hall said the general superintendent of the denomination is expected to speak at the celebration.
“It’s unheard of to have him at a church this size,” he added. “It will be an awesome day.”
