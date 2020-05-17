Three candidates are running unopposed Tuesday in Vinton’s municipal election.
Mayor Brad Grose and Vice Mayor Keith Liles are running for reelection, and Laurie Mullins is running for her first term on the town council.
Mullins, a stay-at-home mom, is running for an open seat on town council after Janet Scheid decided not to run for reelection.
Mullins said that now her daughter will be a high school senior, she wanted to take the time to do something she’s always wanted: serve the town where she grew up.
“I may not know all of the intricacies right now, but I think I have a good idea of what goes on in the town,” she said. “I want to listen to what people have to say and hear what people want the town to be in the future.”
Mullins said she has lived in Vinton her entire life. Her mother retired after 20 years working for the town’s public works department, which gave Mullins an interest in what was happening locally.
She said she is not coming into the position with an agenda, but wants to listen to residents.
She said she wants to preserve the nice, quiet community of Vinton while exploring new opportunities for development and bringing in new citizens and visitors.
“If they don’t come to stay, they can visit because Vinton has a lot to offer,” she said. “I’m excited for this opportunity and to learn more and do my part.”
Grose was first elected to the town council in 2000. He was elected mayor in 2004 and has remained in the position ever since. Previously, he was a member of the planning commission for nine years.
Grose is the owner and president of Dominion Electronics in Vinton. He is a U.S. Army veteran and served from 1966 to 1968. He said he decided to run for mayor again so he could finish some of Vinton’s upcoming economic development projects, including the Vinyard Station and Gish’s Mill renovations.
“We’ve had some home runs,” Grose said. “I’m not sure everyone realizes that. We have amazing downtown businesses, and as a small town, we’re really blessed.”
Liles, a senior team leader at Allstate, is seeking his second term. He was first elected to the council in 2016 after he bested two incumbents . He was selected as vice mayor in 2018.
Liles serves as the chairman of the Vinton Planning Commission and as a member of the Vinton Economic Development Committee.
Roanoke County has consolidated Vinton’s precincts for the May 19 election to help keep staff and residents safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Voters who normally cast their ballots at the Vinton Baptist Church or the Charles R. Hill Senior Center can only vote in-person at the Vinton Municipal Building at 311 S. Pollard St. The polling location will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
