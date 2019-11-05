Matt Ward swept Tuesday’s election to become Botetourt County’s next sheriff.
Currently a master deputy in the sheriff’s office, Ward won more than 80% of the vote , defeating two independents Danny Crouse and William Stowell. In June, Ward won the Republican nomination by beating two other candidates with close to 60% of the vote .
Sheriff Ronnie Sprinkle, a Republican, announced in December he would not seek reelection this year after winning five terms and serving 20 years in the position. His father, Norman Sprinkle, served as Botetourt County sheriff for more than 30 years before retiring in 1991.
The sheriff’s office is the primary local law enforcement agency for Botetourt County, providing patrol, investigative, emergency dispatch and animal control operations, along with courtroom security, civil processing and running the jail in Fincastle in collaboration with Craig County.
Ward began his law enforcement career in 1996 as an auxiliary deputy at the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, where he served for more than two decades. He grew up on Timber Ridge and attended Botetourt County public schools.
His campaign focused on innovations and new technology he plans to bring to the sheriff’s office, including a senior call reassurance program, an inmate work crew program and additional school resource officers.
With an increasing senior population and more people living alone and isolated , people who fall or injure themselves can be left for days without anyone to check on them, Ward said.
The program would join the sheriff’s office with civic organizations and volunteers to enroll seniors to receive a phone call, or to call the department every day or every week. If paricipants can’t be contacted after a number of attempts, a deputy or a volunteer would be sent to their residence.
The inmate work crew program would enlist those housed in the jail to pick up litter, perform public landscaping projects or complete maintenance tasks.
The inmates, who would be qualified and screened, could earn time for their work and reduce their incarceration , saving taxpayer money to house them, Ward said.
Ward also promised to assign an additional school resource officer to the school district with the goal to have a permanent officer at each school.
“We need to focus on what matters here at home,” Ward said. “There are three important things in this community: that’s you, your children and your property. I’ll be a voice out there fighting for things that directly impact them.”
Three incumbents on the county board of supervisors, Billy Martin, Richard Bailey and Mac Scothorn, were reelected without opposition, as were Commonwealth’s Attorney John Alexander, Treasurer William Arney and Commissioner of the Revenue Chris Booth.
Three seats on the Botetourt County School Board had contested elections.
Matthew East unseated incumbent Scott Swortzel for the Blue Ridge District Seat. Swortzel has held the seat since 2008. East is an accountant for Member One Federal Credit Union and previously worked as a deputy sheriff.
Dana McCaleb narrowly won the Fincastle District seat, beating Beth Leffel by a little more than 100 votes. McCaleb works at the Virginia Department of Education Training and Technical Assistance Center at Virginia Tech.
Tim Davidick won the Valley District seat over Aaron Lyles. Davidick is the general manager at GexPro, a Roanoke electrical supply company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.