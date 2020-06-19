Roanoke civil rights and neighborhood activist Martin Jeffrey has sued state and local election officials to reduce the petition signature threshold so he can appear on the November ballot as a mayoral candidate.
Roanoke attorney John Fishwick filed the lawsuit Friday on behalf of Martin, who argues that collecting the necessary signatures to qualify for the ballot is unsafe and impracticable during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jeffrey would run as an independent. Current Mayor Sherman Lea, a Democrat, is seeking reelection. David Bowers, a former mayor and councilman, is challenging Lea as an independent and has been certified to appear on the ballot.
Mayoral candidates need to witness 125 qualified voters provide signatures, which the lawsuit claims is a burden on candidates. Martin is asking that the signature requirement be lowered to 50 and the deadline to file signatures be extended to Tuesday.
A court hearing is scheduled for Monday.
Jeffrey filed his declaration of candidacy and petition with 60 signatures on June 12, according to the lawsuit.
A judge granted the same request to Roanoke City Council candidates earlier this month, so this lawsuit is seeking to bring the standards in line with mayoral candidates.
"This case seeks to modify some of those restrictions so that he has a fair opportunity to be on the ballot in November," Fishwick wrote in a statement.
Reached by phone on Friday, Jeffrey said he didn't want to comment about his interest in running for mayor until after a judge makes a ruling.
The lawsuit names the Virginia Department of Elections, State Board of Elections and various state and local election officials.
Martin tried to run for mayor in 2016, but he failed to obtain the required signatures.
Cesar Alberto, who is running as an independent but has the backing of the Libertarian Party, has qualified for the ballot. Kiesha Preston, another independent, was still trying to get certification to appear on the ballot as of Friday.
There are five other people who are running for three seats on city council. Trish White-Boyd, Peter Volosin and Robert Jeffrey will make up the Democratic ticket. Republicans are fielding Peg McGuire and Maynard Keller.
