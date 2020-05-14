Even though Virginia will relax restrictions on gatherings at houses of worship, many pews will remain empty this weekend.
Several mainline denominations across the commonwealth are instructing members to hold off on in-person services for the time being, as Virginia begins allowing some business and civic activity to restart during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, which posted a letter on its website Wednesday that acknowledged a “continued fast from in-person worship,” will allow live-streaming of services from inside churches beginning May 24. Phase two of the plan, which does not have a start date and which would require a bishop’s permission for individual congregations, will eventually allow for in-person gatherings of fewer than 50 people.
The Catholic Diocese of Richmond laid out limited reopening plans for its members during a video call on Wednesday. St. Andrew’s and St. Gerard Catholic churches in Roanoke will resume in-person services on May 23 and 24 for small groups of worshippers, with full details coming later.
The Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church, which covers most of the churches in the Roanoke and New River valleys, will allow outdoor drive-in services this weekend for churches that meet guidelines, Bishop Sharma Lewis wrote to congregations. On May 24, a few “pioneer churches” will be allowed to open for services to groups of fewer than 25. Those churches will be announced sometime next week.
“These pioneer churches will provide much needed data for the churches in our various districts on how to open safely,” Lewis wrote.
The Presbytery of the Peaks, which covers more than two dozen Presbyterian churches in the Roanoke and New River valleys, urged congregations to wait until at least May 31 before reopening. First Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Roanoke, which broke ranks with the Presbyterian Church (USA) in 2015, will resume in-person services Sunday. Other Presbyterian churches in the Roanoke Valley have announced that they won't resume indoors services until June, at the earliest.
The Salem-based Virginia Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church recommended refraining from in-person worship even longer than Gov. Ralph Northam’s multi-phased plan for reopening the state.
“As each new Phase of reopening occurs in Virginia,” read a statement on the group’s website, “congregational leaders will need to consider how to protect the health and well-being of the entire community, not simply do what is allowable or legal.”
The Southern Baptist Conservatives of Virginia was allowing member congregations to make their own reopening decisions, as long as they abide by government and health guidelines. Several Baptist churches, including Roanoke's downtown First Baptist, had announced reopening plans for Sunday.
Roanoke’s Jewish congregations are still considering when to reopen their doors. Based on information posted on its website, Temple Emanuel will continue to stream services over its Facebook page. Beth Israel had not decided whether it would resume in-person services as of Thursday.
Reopening plans varied among many non-denominational and independent churches. Most local churches have been holding video services for congregations over YouTube, Facebook and other streaming platforms.
“We hope congregations will continue the new best practices you have learned, even if you do record or livestream from the church building,” Episcopal Bishops Susan Goff and Jennifer Brooke-Davidson wrote, “so that worship may continue to reach far beyond our walls with the saving, healing, loving grace of Christ Jesus.
“Let's not be in a hurry to ‘go back,’ but filled with urgency to keep going forward into the future, into all that God is revealing to us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.