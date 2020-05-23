While this Sunday marks the second one since Virginia eased restriction for on-site church services, many places of worship in the Roanoke area are not yet ready to reopen.
An informal survey by The Roanoke Times of about four dozen places of worship showed that about 30 still had no immediate plan to fill their pews. Caution and logistics were among the watchwords on pastors’ minds.
New Life Christian Ministries, in Roanoke, has a congregation of more than 800, which requires three services, including one geared toward Spanish speakers, on a typical Sunday. On these atypical, coronavirus Sundays, the church had been focusing its ministry on Facebook Live. The online component remains this weekend, but New Life will livestream its worship from outside to a physically distanced crowd, including some in cars, listening in via the ½-watt radio transmitter the church purchased.
“It will be like an old Jesus festival, like back in the ‘70s when I first became a Christian,” Pastor Tony Atkinson, 66, said. “It’d be hundreds of us. We’d have special singing. Maybe two or three people preach. We’d have sandwiches, a bottle of water and just stay at church all day.”
Minus the hugs, handshaking and commingling of families, though. The churches that are allowing members back into sanctuaries note that they can’t be more than half full, which is among the restrictions required by Gov. Ralph Northam. That played into New Life’s decision to keep it outdoors, at least until the end of June, Atkinson said.
That Pentecostal church’s capacity would be about 200, so reaching all its flock would take five services, with limited entrances and exits, and sanctuary disinfection in between each one. Not to mention the need to keep all the staff, ushers, musicians and more there for each go-round.
Then there are the health concerns. The virus is not gone yet, and things have been changing quickly, Atkinson noted.
“I want to be a responsible pastor and Christian, and not put people in danger or in jeopardy,” he said. “We want to get back to church. We want to get back, bad. When you think about it, church is people. If you don’t have people, you don’t have church. Yes, we’re very anxious, and all churches are, to get back together, but we don’t want to endanger people by doing it too fast.”
Catholic churches in the area are welcoming parishioners back to Mass this weekend, following requirements from the Diocese of Richmond that include specifics about taking communion. According to instructions on Roanoke-based St. Andrew’s Catholic Church’s website, communion is not being distributed by cup, and parishioners are “strongly encouraged” to receive it by hand, while wearing a mask.
A message left at St. Andrew’s was not returned by press time; an employee at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Blacksburg, directed a reporter to the Richmond Diocese. Both held Mass on Saturday, while Our Lady of Perpetual Help, in Salem, and Our Lady of Nazareth, in Roanoke, will open for Sunday Mass. There is no requirement to attend, but parishioners should arrive 30 minutes before mass, according to the diocese.
Church of the Holy Spirit, an Anglican sanctuary in Roanoke, will reopen on June 14, and seat 175 in a sanctuary that seats 980, Bishop Quigg Lawrence said in an email exchange.
“Truth is, many older folks and young families are going to wait till July or August, because not singing, having to wear masks, no food or coffee, no interaction makes coming back now not that appealing to many,” Lawrence wrote. “We are increasing the quality” of Facebook Live offerings.
New Life’s drive-in and picnic-style service is not new in the valleys. At least six of those surveyed in Roanoke, Salem, Vinton, Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Radford have already been at it regularly. Nor is the livestream, which almost all of the houses of worship have been doing via Facebook, Zoom, YouTube and/or on their own websites.
Atkinson said he is grateful for the crowd that has gathered virtually for his church’s services, which were already happening about three years before the novel coronavirus hit. Since New Life closed its sanctuary doors to anyone other than the fewer than 10 people required to livestream, it has seen online visitors from West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and two countries in Africa, Atkinson said. New Life recently built a church in Uganda, according to its website.
“We’ve had just hundreds of comments from people that we didn’t know,” he said. “That was exciting. I hope that we can maintain that online congregation, that attendance.”
Among the churches informally surveyed through websites, Facebook pages and phone calls, only five — including Roanoke’s Garden of Prayer #7 and First Baptist Church, and Salem’s Riverside Evangelical Methodist Church — opened last Sunday. Seven more plan to open this weekend or next.
North Roanoke Baptist Church has services on Saturday and Sunday. According to its website, COVID-19 modifications include tickets to ensure entrance, limited doors in and out, lines on its sidewalk and floors to maintain social distancing, a screen in the church gym to watch the service and a suggestion that congregants wear masks.
GraceLife Baptist Church, in Christiansburg, which reopened on May 17, encourages mask-wearing and is enforcing physical distance via pew spacing, while offering hand sanitizer. Victory Restoration Church, in Christiansburg, also reopened that day, and is limiting its sanctuary to half-capacity, encouraging masks and offering a drive-in option. First Baptist Church of Roanoke had many of the same stipulations to folks returning to worship on May 17.
Like most of the other churches surveyed, those services will be available on video.
While 15 of the sanctuaries have reopened or plan to soon, the majority in this survey are taking a slower approach. Beth Israel Synagogue, in Roanoke, is among them. Rabbi Dr. Jama Purser, in an email exchange, wrote that the synagogue began enhanced social distancing in early March, and conducted its most recent in-person Shabbat service on March 7. Its board of directors closed the building and all in-person programming five days later.
Purser wrote that the synagogue has used videoconferencing for weekly services and educational programs, improving their streaming quality along the way. They have been well attended, and have reached some members who had not been able to attend in-person services.
Beth Israel’s board does not foresee a date to safely reopen.
“We have a number of health care professionals on our board and we are reviewing the situation regularly and carefully,” she wrote. “Our first priority is safety, as the Jewish religion holds health and wellness, especially saving lives, above almost all other concerns.”
