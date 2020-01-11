A shooting in northwest Roanoke sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning.
At about 10:45 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2500 block of Liberty Road, according to Lt. J.L. Stephens of the Roanoke Police department.
The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital with wounds that did not appear life-threatening.
No one had been arrested by late Saturday afternoon.
Stephens said the incident does not appear to be connected to a second shooting, about six blocks away at a home on Gandy Road, that left a 25-year-old man dead earlier Saturday morning.