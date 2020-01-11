A shooting in northwest Roanoke sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning.

At about 10:45 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2500 block of Liberty Road, according to Lt. J.L. Stephens of the Roanoke Police department.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital with wounds that did not appear life-threatening.

No one had been arrested by late Saturday afternoon.

Stephens said the incident does not appear to be connected to a second shooting, about six blocks away at a home on Gandy Road, that left a 25-year-old man dead earlier Saturday morning.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

Recommended for you