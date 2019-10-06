A man with gunshot wounds was pronounced dead on the scene at a location on Williamson Road NW in Roanoke Saturday night, according to city police.

The man was found in the 3800 block on Williamson outside of an unidentified business just before midnight, according to police.

There is not believed to be any further danger to the community regarding the incident, according to police.

No other information was immediately available.

