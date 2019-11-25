A Roanoke man died Sunday night, several hours after being involved in a moped crash in southwest Roanoke.
Police said Larry Ayers, 67, was the only person involved in the wreck, which happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Brandon Avenue, near George’s Flowers on Franklin Road.
Shanille Leigh and Delano Welch were stopped at a red light when they saw the moped turn off Franklin and head up Brandon, wobbling and not moving very fast.
The driver hit the curb and crashed onto the sidewalk.
“He hit it pretty hard,” Welch said. Several bystanders attempted to provide aid before police arrived.
Ayers was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital but was pronounced dead about 10 p.m., according to a police spokeswoman. His middle name was not immediately available.
The cause of Ayers’ death and the nature of his injuries from the wreck have not yet been released.
