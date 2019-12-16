Roanoke police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle early Sunday.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Plantation Road Northeast around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival they found a man lying in the roadway with what appeared to be serious injuries, according to a news release.

Witnesses indicated the man, who was at the back of a vehicle parked at a residence, fell into the street and was then hit by another vehicle, according to the news release. Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The injured man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, but around 5 a.m. Sunday he died. Police identified him as Wayne Swain, 42, of Roanoke.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

