A Pittsylvania County man died after a two-car crash in Bedford County on Friday night, state police said.
Tyler Jacob Little, 23, of Hurt was driving a 1993 Toyota Corolla east in the westbound lanes of U.S. 460 near Dixie Lane, police said. Shortly before 11 p.m., the Toyota struck a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu head-on.
Hurt was taken to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, where he later died. State police have not released any information about the other driver.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
