Making it in America: Long wait and a long journey ends in a safe new home for a growing family

She looked out the car window seeing the Blue Ridge Mountains for the first time.
“Is this America?” Marwa Salime asked her husband as they drove from New York to Roanoke a decade ago.
After a more than six-year wait, Salime had joined her husband, Hammad Gadin, in the United States and was in disbelief that she had made it.
Gadin assured her she was at her new home.
“I expected long buildings like we see in the movies, big and high in the sky, and a lot of parking. I never expected the mountains or farmland,” Salime said in recalling the first time she saw the Roanoke Valley.
That was in March 2010 and Salime was 25 years old. Making friends, learning to communicate better in English and finding a job were not easy.
She was surprised when nobody living in their Roanoke apartment complex came by to introduce themselves.
Salime grew up in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, where neighbors were always checking on each other or stopping by to see if someone wanted to go shopping or visit friends.
“All the neighbors are coming to your home, I expected that,” she said.
Salime, now 35, initially did not want to move to the United States as she was reluctant to leave her family and friends.
In Sudan, she, her family and community members would gather each morning for tea and conversation. Salime talks about how kind and caring everyone in her native land is. Community is one of the biggest parts of the culture, with much laughter, sharing in fun times and supporting each other during difficult times, she explained.
“It’s very hard because America is a very far away country [from Sudan]. Here it is very hard to bring someone to visit you,” she said.
Despite knowing she would miss everyone, Salime did not question her decision to marry Gadin or follow him to the U.S. They were married for less than two months before Gadin left for Roanoke on a refugee visa.
“I love him,” she said. Salime said she also loves her father and wanted to make him happy by seeing her marry a good man.
Since moving here, the couple has had three sons and has settled into their Roanoke County home in the Cave Spring area. They bought the house a few years ago to live closer to Gadin’s cousin and so their sons could attend good schools.
“We are some of the only Muslims in school,” Armeen, 8, said. He and his brothers Nawai, 6, and Annan, 5, attend Penn Forest Elementary School.
The family looks forward to spending evenings together. Once Salime and Gadin finish their evening prayer, the fifth and final of the daily ritual, they help their sons with their homework. Then, it’s time to play. The brothers run through the house.
Nawai jumps up into his mother’s arms and wraps his legs around her waist giving her a big hug, leaving exposed the words on the back of her dress: Young and Wild.
One evening in February, the boys stuff their bellies full of Sudanese goodies baked by their mother: sweet baklava treats, also called “noodles” in Sudan, and individual -sized pastries with meat and vegetables wrapped inside called sambusas.
Salime found work in Roanoke, first as an independent child care provider, then as a food preparer at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Towne Square. She said she likes her job — which has continued during the COVID-19 pandemic because the drive-thru window remains open — because the schedule is flexible and allows her to be with her sons in the morning as they get ready for school.
She hopes someday to attend Radford University Carilion and study to be a therapist for disabled people. Until then, she enjoys the lively environment of the fast food restaurant and focusing on her children.
The rest of her family — parents, three brothers, three sisters, nieces, nephews, grandparents, aunts and uncles — is still in Sudan. She is very close with them.
They keep in touch through FaceTime, but she has not seen them in person since she left. One of her brothers had been sick and died in early March. She misses them every day.
“It’s hard,” she said.
Soon, though, she may see them. In May, Salime and Gadin plan to take their sons to visit Sudan. It will be the first time the boys will see their parents’ homeland.
Armeen said he is very excited. He mostly looks forward to meeting his relatives who live in the northeastern African country.
“He’s been asking me every year, ‘Can we go yet, can we go yet,’ ” Salime said.
The boys do not speak Arabic or the language indigenous to the Nuba Mountains where their families once lived, but their parents have made sure they can understand some of the language.
Salime’s parents fled the Nuba region before she was born. Gadin was a toddler when his family escaped the war-torn area. Now, at age 42, he remembers the devastation.
“There was a lot of loss of life. We lost our home because of fighting,” Gadin said. “In my area, in the mountains, we don’t have school for kids and we don’t have a medical system. It is not safe. A lot of people in the area moved because the area is not safe. Some people hide in the cave from the government.”
Both families ended up in Khartoum, where Salime was born.
Though the capital was a safe place to live, indigenous groups from the mountains were not always accepted. Families had to change their names to Arabic names in order to get a job or go to school.
Once in the United States, the couple decided they would name their children based on their native Nuba language.
Sudan has been involved in a civil war since 1956. In 2011, Sudan was divided to create South Sudan. The ongoing conflict continues in some areas of the countries. Peace talks that began in 2018 continue.
“My whole life, my father was in the army,” Salime said.
Salime attended high school and helped around the family home while her father was away working as a medic for the Sudanese National Army.
Salime first knew of Gadin’s interest in marrying her a couple of years before they became engaged. Gadin would visit her home to see his family and friends. He expressed to her family members his interest in marrying her.
Salime was attracted to his kindness and his love for his family. She liked how Gadin valued education and encouraged his nieces and nephews to go to school. She told her mother she wanted to finish high school before she was ready to marry.
In the meantime, Gadin was in college working toward a political science degree. He and fellow students would discuss the civil war in Sudan. Gadin would talk about tough economic conditions and need for peace.
“I want to fix the problems in my country and bring people together,” he said.
But he was well aware of the civil war and religious strife. “How can the country develop if it is at war and killing its own people?” he said.
Then, still in his first year of college, Gadin was arrested and taken to prison on charges of conspiring against the government. There had been a government spy at the university. This is not uncommon, nor is it uncommon for protesters to be arrested by government officials. Gadin was kept in prison for one week.
“Conditions are no good. I was in a small room and it was dark. Every time some officer would come to want to give you a hard time and say they would kill you or something like that,” Gadin said. He was given a small portion of food once a day. “They don’t care about you,” he said.
Once released he was told a spy would be following him around at all times. Gadin feared for his life and fled to the nearest border country, Egypt. There, Gadin learned he could apply for a refugee visa through the United Nations.
Two years later, following many interviews, background checks and lots of paperwork, Gadin was approved to enter the United States. He went back to Sudan briefly so he and Salime could be married.
Gadin arrived in Roanoke in 2003. He received help from Commonwealth Catholic Charities in Roanoke. The nonprofit helped him find a job and connected him with Blue Ridge Literacy and Virginia Western Community College to improve his English.
“After three months, I found a job ; after six months, I be independent,” he said.
Gadin wanted to continue his studies, but he also needed both a full-time job and part-time job to send money to support Salime and his family. Salime had to move to Egypt to wait for her visa. This was the closest location from Khartoum where one could work with the United Nations to seek immigration status.
While apart, Gadin worked hard and saved money, making sofas at Rowe Furniture and cooking at a restaurant. He then went to work for Volvo in Salem, making axles until the plant closed. In 2008, he found a job with FreightCar America and worked as a welder until last year when the company shut down its Roanoke works.
Salime was lonely, waiting alone in Cairo, and knew her husband was lonely, too. She had to remain in Egypt for the spousal sponsorship paperwork to be approved. The United Nations office based in Cairo, or the immigration office based in Roanoke, would contact her or Gadin every four to six months asking for more paperwork, medical records and background reports.
Having learned U.S. history and passing the citizenship test, Gadin became a citizen in 2009. This was one of the final steps needed for the couple to be together. Salime became a citizen in 2015.
Gadin was enrolled to study hyperbaric welding at Byers Technical Institute in Buena Vista in March. However, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has put those plans on hold as learning facilities across the nation are closed. He still intends to expand his welding skills and hopes the 14-week program will help him find a new job in the high demand field.
“The good thing here [in the United States ] there is more opportunity. If you want to change your life, you can change it, but you have to work hard,” he said.
Salime has settled into her new community and has made friends with other Sudanese immigrants. She hopes she can still visit her family in May, despite the outbreak, but said she likes her new home here in Roanoke as it reminds her of the landscape of the Nuba Mountains.
