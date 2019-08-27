A North Carolina developer will unveil preliminary plans at public meetings this week for perhaps the largest spot left in Roanoke suitable for a major commercial and residential development.
Charlotte-based Pavilion Development Co. has contracts to buy 128 acres of the Evans Spring site along the south side of Interstate 581, across from the Valley View Mall area, including 11 houses, said Pavilion Executive Vice President George Sheild.
The existing Valley View Boulevard interchange would be extended into the property, which will feature retail buildings in a range of sizes and uses, with a large residential development, too.
Pavilion Development has been meeting with neighborhood leaders and other stakeholders since last year to collect ideas and reactions, and the company is hosting two public meetings from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the William Fleming High School cafeteria.
Conceptual plans will be shown, and city planning and zoning staff will be there to answer technical questions.
“We really would like to get as much input from the neighborhood as possible,” Sheild said.
He said meetings that began in November with neighborhood leaders and others were helpful in terms of letting the developer know what residents would like to see, and what they’re worried about. Concerns included traffic, especially as it might affect the nearby Roanoke Academy for Math and Science elementary school, what kind of development would abut residential property and where the neighborhood access to the development will be.
Leaders of neighborhoods adjoining the land are eager to see what Pavilion has in mind.
“I don’t know if he’s listening, and I don’t know what he’s getting from the city,” said Estelle McCadden, president of the Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood Forum.
“I think what people mainly did not want to see is Valley View II,” said Cheryl Hilton, president of the Fairland Civic Organization.
“We have definitely taken feedback, comments, suggestions from the neighborhood meetings we’ve already had and incorporated them into plans we’re working on now,” Sheild said. The goal is developing the site “in a manner that makes it comfortable to them.”
The company works primarily in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, but this its first project in Roanoke, Sheild said.
A preliminary plan submitted to Roanoke’s planners shows the site divided into three development phases, which are separated by Lick Run, a creek that bisects the property. Pavilion’s local attorney, Maryellen Goodlatte said the plan is “definitely a work in progress.” It was developed for traffic analysis, so it shows the maximum that would be developed on the site, she said. What actually is built could be less than what the plan shows.
The first phase is south of the creek and bordered by Andrews Road and what would be an extension of Valley View Boulevard from the I-581 interchange, running immediately behind homes that front on Norris Drive. The other main road in is from Andrews Road at 19th Street Northwest, with smaller accesses on the east and west sides.
The plan shows a 145,000-square-foot wholesale store as an anchor, with several smaller retail or restaurant buildings nearby, ranging from 8,000 to 30,000 square feet, five outparcels next to the extended Valley View Boulevard, and the area bordering homes to the west occupied by a large area designated for residential development.
A phase labeled 1A abuts I-581 and shows more retail buildings and a golf/entertainment area. A phase II area abutting Fairland Road shows no details.
“To me it’s quite a bit different than what’s on the other side of 581,” Sheild said.
Sheild said the aim is to develop the land consistent with the city’s plan for the area, which the Roanoke City Council approved and added to the city’s comprehensive plan in 2013.
That plan calls for a mix of commercial and residential development with an eye for avoiding putting businesses right up against well-established neighborhood by including housing on those boundaries, while creating a village center that’s a benefit to the neighbors.
It also calls for preserving Lick Run as a natural waterway and creating connections to the Lick Run Greenway which passes nearby and extends to downtown Roanoke. The Pavilion plan shows both of those elements.
“This is going to be very unique and geared to the qualities of this property and the market around it,” Sheild said.
The land, which is almost entirely undeveloped, wasn’t likely to draw much interest until VDOT announced plans to build the interchange that would connect that side of the interstate with the commercial area along Valley View Boulevard.
Rather than let a developer drive what happened on the site, said City Director of Planning Building and Development Chris Chittum, the city worked with residents to develop a plan for it.
Should Pavilion’s plan go forward, all of the land would have to be rezoned, and a significant part of that evaluation by the city is whether the developer's plans conform with the city’s for the area.
In a landlocked city with few open expanses left for development, and none but Evans Spring adjacent to an interstate, the land is of special value.
It took a long time to assemble, Sheild said. The land is made up of dozens of parcels with more than a dozen separate owners. It includes large sections, undeveloped residential lots all with one owner, and 11 homes on a cul-de-sac on Top Hill Drive right in the middle of the site.
Most of those houses have tax assessed values in the $60,000 range with some assessed at more than $80,000. Most are owner-occupied, while some are rentals.
“We’ve negotiated those purchases on an individual basis through our agent,” Sheild said. "They’re willing sellers and we’re willing buyers."
City officials tell every potential developer to meet with neighbors, and Pavilion began doing that in November, Sheild said.
“I think there has been a lot of positive sentiment there,” he said.
Hilton, the Fairland organization president, said she hoped the area would remain greenspace but understands that’s not likely.
Her group’s members objected to an early idea that showed no residential component, she said. They want additional housing, as well as a buffer against the commercial development on the interior of the site.
“This property is not some isolated space away from a development,” Hilton said. “It’s right along the edges of established communities.”
Older Fairland residents were concerned about an influx of unknown people into their neighborhood, and how the access points would affect traffic on residential streets.
How the development might affect the elementary school is also a concern.
Sheild said that concern was repeated often, and Pavilion is in contact with Roanoke City Public Schools about how to best address that issue.
Hilton said she and others see potential benefits to the development as well. Access to a grocery store with health food options and services like medical care would be attractive, she said, as would restaurants within walking distance.
She also wonders about employment opportunities. “What kind of commercial will the commercial be?” she asked. “Will it create jobs and will it create jobs for people in this community or somewhere else? Will they pay a livable wage?”
Hilton is hoping for a presentation Wednesday and Thursday that reflects the thoughts and concerns of neighbors.
“I welcome the opportunity, and I hope we have a great turnout,” she said.
Sheild is hoping for the same.
“The city of Roanoke and these neighborhoods are our customers and we want to hear from them early and often,” he said. “Without the neighborhoods and the city our ability to do business doesn’t exist.”