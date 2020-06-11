The restaurant at Mabry Mill will open to the public on Friday, but social distancing restrictions due to the pandemic will be observed.
The popular restaurant is one of several Blue Ridge Parkway sites that will be reopening this weekend. Several picnic areas and restrooms along the parkway will reopen Saturday.
Peaks of Otter, James River and Humpback Rocks picnic areas will reopen Saturday. Bathrooms or portable toilets will be available at Mabry Mill and at the James River, Peaks of Otter and Humpback Rocks visitors centers.
The Peaks of Otter Lodge and Restaurant plans to reopen June 24. Reservations are being taken now at www.peaksofotter.com or by calling 866-387-9905.
Campsites and visitors centers are still closed along the parkway. All trails are open. The public is urged to follow state and Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 guidelines when using parkway amenities.
A long stretch of the parkway near Roanoke from the entrance at Virginia 24 to milepost 135.9 at Adney Gap is closed indefinitely due to road damage caused by heavy rain in May.
Updates about parkway openings can be found online at www.nps.gov/blri.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.