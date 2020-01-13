1995 (25 years ago)
- “The sale of Town Square shopping center, pending since last spring, has been completed, the new owner confirmed Thursday. The new owner is Roanoke Valley Associates, of which John Kane of Raleigh, N.C., is the principal. The price was not disclosed.”
- “State Sen. Brandon Bell’s last-minute attempt to get the Roanoke County School Board to postpone action on charter schools failed Thursday. Bell spent most of Thursday on the phone with Superintendent Deanna Gordon and School Board members, urging them to wait until the charter bill is drafted in the legislature before taking a stand.”
- “If any more evidence was required that Louisville has Virginia Tech tightly in its back pocket it was supplied Thursday night at Cassell Coliseum. Continuing their long-running mastery of the Hokies, the Cardinals watched a tip-in attempt by Virginia Tech’s Ace Custis leak off the rim with one second left and escaped with a 62-61 Metro Conference victory before a crowd of 7,582.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “The board of directors of the Roanoke Valley Council of Community Services (RVCCS) Monday officially agreed to work with the newly created 5th Planning District Commission in the field of social planning. In a resolution passed unanimously at the board’s monthly meeting, the council announced its willingness to ‘be available to assist the 5th District Planning Commission in the field of social planning upon request of the commission.’ ”
- “Radford City Council Monday night approved on final reading the rezoning of property making possible construction of a $200,000 city library on Norwood Street. Council authorized by 3-1 vote approval to purchase two new air-conditioned police cars at $2,277.38 each. ”
- “Junior guard Steve Saunders took almost complete control of the game in overtime and led Roanoke College to a 97-89 victory over the University of South Alabama here Monday night. It was a big win for the Maroons, who ended up 1-1 on this Southern trip. Roanoke lost to Southern Mississippi Saturday afternoon.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “Acting upon instructions of the Roanoke Teachers’ Council, of which they are members, a committee of three teachers yesterday afternoon stated definitely to Superintendent D.E. McQuilkin that the teachers of Roanoke expect an advance in salary of 50 per cent. It was suggested that this amount might be given the teachers as a bonus at the end of the term, as is being done by many other cities in the State.”
- “Ninety-four out of 138 students voting at Roanoke College on the peace treaty and League of Nations referendum being conducted in colleges throughout the country, lined up for the original document without amendments or reservations. Only five were opposed to it in any form. Twenty-seven expressed themselves as favoring the reservations sponsored by Senator Lodge, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. An even dozen lined up for a compromise between the Lodge reservations and those proposed by the Democratic leaders in the Senate.”
- “With the object of making the Roanoke Hospital thoroughly modern in every respect and perhaps the best all-round equipped institution of its kind, at the annual meeting of the Roanoke Hospital Association yesterday, at which officers and directors were elected, a resolution was unanimously adopted calling for the raising of $150,000 by a campaign to be started at an early date.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.
