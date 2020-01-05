1995 (25 years ago)
- “The most vulnerable students in Roanoke would be hurt the most by Gov. George Allen’s proposed cuts in state school funds, said Nelson Harris, chairman of the city School Board. ‘What makes it so devastating is that it cuts programs for troubled youths, who need the most help,’ Harris said Thursday. ‘This part of our population does not have a lot of political muscle.’ Allen’s cuts would cost Roanoke $500,000 earmarked for programs to reduce the dropout rate, provide homework assistance and help foreign students learn English.”
- “More than 170 Virginia motorists lost their drivers’ licenses over the New Year’s holiday weekend under a new law targeting drunken drivers, a Department of Motor Vehicles spokeswoman said. Nine people in the Roanoke area had their licenses suspended under the new law: one in Vinton, one elsewhere in Roanoke County, one in Bedford, one in Franklin County, three in Pulaski County, and two in Botetourt County, according to court, police and sheriffs’ reports.”
- “In one of the world’s greatest venues of revelry, the volume on Virginia Tech’s early season basketball party was turned back a notch Thursday night. Riding high after finally getting some recognition on the national level, the Hokies were flung back to earth by Tulane in their Metro Conference opener. Taking over the game in the final five minutes, Tulane outscored Tech 12-6 down the stretch to post a hard-earned 78-72 victory before a sellout crowd of 3,600 at Fogelman Arena.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “Roanoke’s 1969 building permit total was $11,161,617, less than half of the $25,992,308 reported a year ago and the tight money market and a permit for the Civic Center accounted for most of the difference. Construction was hit hard last year by rising interest rates and a scarcity of mortgage money stemming from the government’s anti-inflation program.”
- “Proposed tax changes, with emphasis on reducing exemptions, were tabled indefinitely Monday by Roanoke City Council. The suggestions came from a committee headed by Councilman John W. Boswell who said his group had based its recommendations on a philosophy of ‘equalization.’ ”
- “Roanoke College looked as dead as an old love affair in the first half here Monday night but moved out later for a 103-84 victory over the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Obviously looking past UNC-C in the first half (the Maroons won an earlier encounter by 48 points), Roanoke shot a miserable 30 per cent and UNC-C took a 42-37 halftime lead.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “There is still a prospect that during 1920 a definite move to establish a big packing plant here will get under way. It is stated that the Association of Commerce is still investigating the possibilities of such an industry here.”
- “Roanoke’s water supply is again very low it was announced at one o’clock today by City Manager W.P. Hunter, after a conference with officials of the Roanoke Water Works Company. Mr. Hunter joined in a request by the water company that the people of the city observe the most rigid conservation of water until relief is granted through thawing and rains.”
- “To make 1920 a year of careful thrift and saving in Roanoke, of wise investment and sensible buying, the introduction of successful business methods in the household, the provision for the future and for the dependence of its citizens, ownership of homes, and allied purposes are the objects to be striven for in a city-wide thrift campaign being organized at the Association of Commerce this afternoon.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.