1994 (25 years ago)
- “Branch & Associates Inc., a Roanoke general contractor, has received construction contracts for foundations, concrete slabs and utility work at Volvo GM Heavy Truck’s expansion of its factory in Dublin. The three contracts are valued at more than $3 million and involve placing 12,000 cubic yards of concrete in foundations and slabs and installing 16,000 square feet of precast concrete walls.”
- “Health Care Management Services Inc., a geriatric care company specializing in services to adults with medical and psychiatric illnesses, has begun business in Roanoke. It is operated by Ronald Long and Jim Moore, licensed clinical social workers.”
- “Franklin County coach Nancy Castillo and hitter Susan Wilson say no volleyball team has played the Eagles any tougher than Patrick Henry. That may be true, but the results remain the same. Franklin County won the Roanoke Valley District tournament championship and remained unbeaten with a three-set thriller, 12-15, 15-4, 15-12 over PH Thursday night.”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “Roanoke and Richmond held the political spotlight Monday night as Democrat William C. Battle and Republican Linwood Holton made election eve appeals with their tickets for support in today’s elections in which Virginia will choose a governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.”
- “More than 90 per cent of the 1,200 members of the Virginia Travel Council oppose allowing longer trailer trucks on Virginia highways, according to Robert P. Nelson, managing director. ‘We are convinced that twin trailers constitute a greater safety hazard than the single trailer unit,’ the council has said.”
- “Bill Wallace won’t make any all-state football team. And that’s a shame, really, because only Patrick Henry’s record holds him back. But, Monday night at Victory Stadium, Wallace showed invading Marion just how good he was, leading the Patriots to a 24-14 victory over the Southwest District foe.”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “Democratic candidates for both houses of the State Legislature from Roanoke City and the Fourth Senatorial District, and practically every Democratic aspirant for office in Roanoke County were elected by handsome majorities in yesterday’s balloting, according to unofficial figures.”
- “Declaring that teachers of Virginia ‘are not receiving a living wage, to say nothing of a fair wage,’ and naming this as a reason for the low standard of education in the Old Dominion, resolutions were adopted yesterday afternoon by the Roanoke Teachers Institute in regular session in the Junior Lee High School auditorium.”
- “The Roanoke High School football team will play the second game of the season on the home grounds Friday afternoon with the Virginia Episcopal School. Unusual prominence is being given athletics at the High School this year, and, according to Coach J.H. Fallwell, the boys are doing some splendid work.”
