1995 (25 years ago)
- “Schools in Western Virginia are doing a better job of educating students who have no plans for college and expect to enter the job market immediately after high school, a new report card on the state’s schools shows. More students are completing vocational education programs and showing improvement in basic reading and math skills.”
- “How fast is too fast for motorists traveling U.S. 220 through the Franklin County town of Boones Mill? Mayor Steve Palmer says anyone going faster than 50 in the town’s 45-mph zone should get a ticket.”
- “This time, Virginia Tech didn’t choke on a big piece of apple. Overcoming a reputation as a team that can’t hit a last-second shot for a victory, the Hokies made the big one Wednesday night at Cassell Coliseum. Travis Jackson sank a 3-point shot from the left corner with 1.9 seconds left, sending the Hokies past New Mexico State 64-61 and on to The Big Apple for the National Invitation Tournament semifinals.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “Uncle Sam will count his 200 million or more nieces and nephews on April 1 — Census Day, 1970. You’ll be getting your 1970 Official U.S. Census Form through the mail later this week. The Roanoke Post Office, for example, will deliver forms for Roanoke next Saturday, as will its more than 80 satellite post offices in Western Virginia.”
- “A Salem businessman offered the city a building and some sharp criticism of the proposed downtown revitalization program Monday night. Glen Thornhill, president of Maid Bess Corp., told council he would give Salem a building at the corner of 4th Street and College Avenue if the city would tear it down. He offered the land to widen the street.”
- “Virginia Tech grabbed its second baseball victory of the season here Monday afternoon by stopping North Carolina 9-6. Eddie Oates, who recorded his first mound victory, got three hits in five trips.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “Several of the larger wholesalers of the city have agreed with their employees to open and close an hour earlier during the spring and summer, starting work an hour earlier about April 15. Employees of such establishments are said to like the plan of having an hour each evening for recreation.”
- “By reason of the enactment of a measure passed by the recent session of the General Assembly, reserving to the boards of supervisors entire jurisdiction over the manner in which local road bond issues may be spent, it is believed that within the next year or eighteen months there will be a good road from Salem to the Craig county line.”
- “Sixty-nine local boys have qualified for the Boys’ Industrial Hexatholon Athletic Meet that will begin at the local Y.M.C.A. tonight followed by events on Thursday and Friday. The events tonight that will be run are the short potatoe race and the running high jump.”
