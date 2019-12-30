1994 (25 years ago)
- “Cold weather means cold cash to many businesses. So the warmer-than-normal December temperatures have melted some profit margins. Rob Glenn, Roanoke Gas Co.’s vice president, said his company’s statistics show this heating season, which began Oct. 1, is 15 percent warmer than normal.”
- “There’s dough to be made in the lucrative bagel business, and an oil company is planning to profit from the Roanoke Valley’s new-found love of the New York City specialty. Fuel Oil & Equipment Co. Inc. plans to open as many as seven Chesapeake Bagel Bakeries in Roanoke, Montgomery County and the Lynchburg area.”
- “Senior center Jenny Root scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team win its 27th consecutive regular-season home game, a 73-61 victory over Furman on Thursday in the first round of the fifth annual Diamond Club Classic.”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “Construction of a new Norwich Bridge should begin in spring, Roanoke City Council was told Monday. As a basis for his prediction, assistant city engineer Sam McGhee said planning for the span across Roanoke River is ‘well under way.’ ”
- “Roanoke City Councilman John W. Boswell continued his opposition Monday to a one-hour extension of the time during which alcoholic beverages can be sold. Virginia’s Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board agreed on Dec. 22 to a general extension to 1 a.m. But a hearing to amend specific regulations for a number of localities, Roanoke among them, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.”
- “Florida dumped Virginia Tech here Monday night in a Gator Bowl basketball clash that threatened to send Dr. James Naismith’s folly back to the dark ages. The good doctor didn’t intend it this way when he nailed up the first peach baskets. He figured someone would score occasionally. The Hokies went down for the fourth time, 48-45.”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “Roanoke citizens paid $106,092.94 in income taxes to the State of Virginia during the present year on incomes received during the calendar year 1918. At least this amount was assessed by Commissioner of Revenue D.R. Hunt, and it is understood to have practically all been paid.”
- “With the closing of 1919, the first year of the readjustment period following the signing of the armistice, Roanoke wound up her books and rested on the comfortable side of the ledger. It was the most prosperous year ever experienced here.”
- “Opening the local basketball season among the bigger quints, the Central Y.M.C.A. five will engage Lynchburg Athletic Club on the ‘Y’ gymnasium floor on the night of New Year’s Day. The game will be preceded by a set-to between the Roanoke ‘Y’ Employed Boys and Lynchburg ‘Y’ Employed Boys teams.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.
