1994 (25 years ago)
- “A reorganization this week at AMP Inc.’s Roanoke plant is expected to prod investment of $7.2 million in renovation and equipment. ‘A breakthrough event’ is what the people at AMP called it when they took time to rearrange their Hollins Road electrical connectors factory into more efficient work area that will enable them to give customers quicker service at a lower cost.”
- “Roanoke Valley legislators on Thursday gingerly broached the subject one of them called ‘the next logical question’ in Gov. George Allen’s plan to eliminate the business license tax. Should local governments be given broader taxing authority so they can make up the revenue they’ll lose under Allen’s proposal?”
- “Tennessee’s Phil Fulmer and Virginia Tech’s Frank Beamer lined up against each other Thursday, and quite predictably, neither was about to throw an early Gator Bowl chop block. As expected, a conference call featuring the bowl game’s head coaches sounded like a mutual admiration society.”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “Roanoke’s Transportation Museum in Wasena Park was presented Monday with two old express platform wagons, decorated with red bows in honor of the holiday season. The wagons, which became obsolete last year, were donated by REA Express, Inc., formerly known as Railway Express Agency.”
- “Roanoke City Council took its first look Monday at long-awaited plans for expansion of Woodrum Airport’s terminal, then temporarily shelved the drawings and directed the architect to produce another set. On a motion by David K. Lisk, council agreed to solicit construction bids on both plans. A decision on how to proceed with the project will come after bids have been received.”
- “The Blue Ridge and New River districts seem to be set upon early elimination this season, and the two districts resume their battles tonight. In the New River, everybody has lost except Pulaski and Wytheville, and both are on the road tonight.”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “Pupils of Park Street School, which was destroyed by fire last night, will be excused from all classes until after the Christmas holidays, and it is hoped that classrooms can be provided for all of the 800 pupils by Monday, January 5, when the schools will open for the second term, it was announced by Superintendent D.E. McQuilkin this morning. Since all of the schools of the city will close Friday afternoon for the annual Christmas vacation, only four school days will be lost by the Park Street pupils on account of last night’s disaster.”
- “Every newspaper in the country was called on today by the House Postoffices Committee to reduce its consumption of news print paper by 10 per cent for a period of six months in an effort to relieve the present serious shortage which the committee has been told threatened the destruction of a number of small papers.”
- “The football season just closed proved to be the most successful ever undertaken by local elevens. Roanoke High practically cinched the ‘State High Title,’ Belmont Athletic Club retained the ‘City Championship,’ Norfolk and Western showed wonderful improvement over last season, and Melrose Athletic Club, the newest addition, put a very good team in the quartet and one that bids fair to make them all go next season.”
