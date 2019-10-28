1994 (25 years ago)
- “Attention all you tailgatin’ Hokie alumni: Keep drinking at football games and you might find your 50-yard-line tickets revoked. That was one idea to curb student drinking at Virginia Tech, where the problem apparently has grown so bad that a mini-summit of administrators and campus leaders was held Thursday to try to figure out what to do about it.”
- “The combined boards of the state Department of Environmental Quality journeyed to Roanoke on Thursday night to hear from the people. The people spoke, briefly, and were gone in less than 30 minutes. Environmental recommendations from the governor’s blue ribbon ‘strike force’ on reforming state government have been controversial statewide, but there was no evidence of that Thursday night. Several speakers praised the review process DEQ is undergoing, while others had only specific complaints about regulations that affect their businesses.”
- “Lord Botetourt stayed in the thick of the Blue Ridge District girls’ basketball race Thursday night, thanks to the play of Jennifer Snodgrass. The Cavaliers’ center scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as they won their sixth consecutive game, blasting Northside 53-35.”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “President Nixon is due in at Woodrum Airport at 7:40 p.m. today. From there, he and Mrs. Nixon will be taken — probably by motorcade — directly to the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center. Nixon will speak at 8 p.m. on behalf of Republican gubernatorial candidate Linwood Holton and his running mates.”
- “Orderly picketing continued Monday at General Electric Co.’s Industry Control Department plant in Salem as about 90 per cent of the plant’s 1,000 hourly paid union workers stayed home. Two or three pickets were at each of the plant’s five gates. There are no plans to increase the number of pickets, a union spokesman said.”
- “It’s no surprise to members of the Blue Ridge District that Cave Spring is one of two teams tied for the league lead. The Knights, headed off last year by Covington when trying for their second consecutive Blue Ridge title, were picked by the district’s coaches to win the league in the annual Times pre-season poll.”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “ ‘The two weeks safety campaign on the Norfolk & Western, which has now gone through the tenth day will be a startling example of what thirty thousand railway employes can accomplish in the conservation of life and limb when they make up their minds to go to work every day with the thought of safety first in their minds,’ said Chairman C.H. Blakemore of the Norfolk & Western Safety Commission this morning.”
- “Construction by the Viscose Company of a girls’ dormitory to accommodate the girl employees of the silk mill on the southeastern edge of this city will begin in the near future, it was announced yesterday by H.C. Neren, superintendent of the company. The girls’ dormitory is planned partly because of the scarcity of houses in Roanoke, said Mr. Neren in making the announcement.”
- “The mid-season Virginia football classic will take place in Lynchburg, Saturday, when Virginia Tech and Washington and Lee University meet. The Generals and the Techs have played thirteen games since 1895, Tech winning seven and Washington and Lee four. The games in 1902 and 1911 were ties.”
- Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.