1995 (25 years ago)
- “During last weekend’s snowstorm, Appalachian Power Co. didn’t lose a single customer to a snow-related power outage. However, if power lines had crashed as they did during last winter’s ice storms, Apco could have expected its customers to be better informed about what it takes to get the power back on. Since the 1994 storms, Apco’s Roanoke Division has completed an eight-minute educational video explaining problems the utility faces when confronted with power outages caused by severe weather.”
- “In a move toward giving Roanoke residents speedier and more reliable ambulance service, city officials are preparing to merge the Fire Department with the city’s paid paramedic staff and the volunteer rescue squad. A combined fire and rescue department would have a single organizational structure and be led by a chief with experience administering both types of systems, according to recommendations to be unveiled by city officials next week.”
- “It was only fitting that the Metro Conference realignment dispute was settled here Thursday at the Nations-Bank building. Because that’s what this argument was about all along — money. In a deal spurred by the work of Boston-based mediator Eric Green, Virginia Tech and Virginia Commonwealth agreed to split $2.27 million as settlement from the five Metro schools for their resigning from the conference, without penalty, effective June 30.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “Roanoke City Council voted Monday to discontinue negotiations aimed specifically at achieving a new or extended sewage treatment contract with Roanoke County. Instead the city will seek ‘a single, publicly owned and operated sewerage and water system’ by pressing for ‘early conclusion’ of pending annexation proceedings, and exploring the possibility of buying all assets of the Roanoke County Public Service Authority.”
- “A request for permission to use part of Fallon Park as a landfill was taken under advisement by Roanoke City Council Monday after the proposal drew fire from the Southeast Community Organization (SECO). Mrs. Carolyn Barker, SECO president, said the late Frank Fallon bequeathed the property to the city with the stipulation that it be used for park purposes only. ”
- “The Salem Rebels will be out to wrap up a most successful road trip on a winning note tonight in Greensboro. The Rebels trail Greensboro, the Southern Division leader, by two points and a win tonight would give Salem a chance to move into the lead Thursday night when Greensboro visits the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “Petitions will probably soon be presented to City Council for the establishment of a new voting precinct to include the recently annexed territories of Raleigh Court, Virginia Heights, Ghent and Norwich. It is indicated that Wasena residents will not ask to be included in a new precinct as they are so located that Highland No. 2 will be their most convenient polling place.”
- “Students of the Radford Normal School have unanimously voted not to publish a school annual this year and the money which had been raised for this purpose will be donated to benevolent causes. The decision was made as a thrift measure and in order to combat the high cost of living.”
- “Roanoke basketball fans will have an opportunity to witness a good fast game of basketball when the star Roanoke College quint meets the fast West Virginia Wesleyan five in the auditorium at Roanoke, Thursday night. The West Virginians have many followers in the Magic City and some here with an enviable basketball record this season and will be in the fray until the referee’s whistle sounds the final note.”
