1994 (25 years ago)
- “Roanoke’s proposed Valley Bank has moved a little bit closer to opening, taking three big regulatory steps. Organizers of Valley Financial Corp., the bank’s parent, have received preliminary approval from the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to charter the bank and to open a branch in Roanoke County. Also, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has agreed to insure deposits.”
- “Despite their low turnout at a public hearing Monday night, proponents of a modified ward system for Roanoke said they’ll continue to press the issue through ‘political action,’ perhaps with a petition drive to force a question on next year’s general election ballot. ‘If [Mayor David Bowers] thinks the thing is dead, he is sadly mistaken,’ vowed the Rev. Charles Green, president of the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.”
- “First there was a new ballpark, now there is a new team. The Colorado Rockies were introduced Thursday in a hastily called press conference on the construction site of the Class A Carolina League’s newest stadium as the new Salem affiliate.”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “Roanoke City Council declined Monday to appropriate money to the Roanoke Valley Mental Health Board until it finds out how the money would be spent. The board had asked for $7,000. Dr. Richard Fagan, Roanoke’s health commissioner and a spokesman for the board, said the organization was seeking ‘seed money’ to get its programs into a format for presentation to Roanoke Valley’s governing bodies.”
- “Franklin County supervisors Monday received the deed for land to be used for an airport and agreed to buy several tracts for future county use near the courthouse. Virginia Tech donated 219 acres of its Industry Center land north of Rocky Mount for an airport site which will be jointly owned by the county and the town.”
- “The Salem Rebels’ long search for an Eastern Hockey League coach is over. The Rebels announced Monday the hiring of Colin Kilburn, 42, to succeed Dave Lucas, who coached the Rebels during their first two EHL seasons.”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “Great activity was displayed at the Fair Grounds today, workmen being busy shaping up the grandstand, the exhibition halls and the race track in readiness for the great fair which opens next Tuesday. A four-horse scraper was used all day in leveling and cleaning up the race track, and it now looks as if it will be in finer shape this year than ever before.”
- “Members of City Council, City Manager W.P. Hunter, Clerk P. Hill Tucker, Clerk R.E. Coleman, of the City Market, and appointees from civic, commercial and labor bodies constituted the Market Commission which met at 9 o’clock this morning on Market Square and went over the proposals for improving the market and evolved a number of other proposals, out of the sum total of which it is expected to form a definite plan within a very short time.”
- “Along with the regular class room work in all the schools of the city this year special attention will be given to the physical welfare of the pupils, ethical training and the encouragement of the habit of thrift. The following instructions have been sent out by Superintendent D.E. McQuilkin to all the principals and teachers of the Roanoke school system setting forth the plans for specializing in these phases of school work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.