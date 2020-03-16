1995 (25 years ago)
- “Owners of Tanglewood Mall on Wednesday announced a $3 million expansion and renovation project that should bring its center’s occupancy rate to 95 percent by fall. Mickey Clark, chief financial officer of KTI of North Carolina, the Raleigh-based owner of the Roanoke County shopping center, said that the renovation is part of a three-year plan to upgrade the mall’s image.”
- “Nine months after Virginia’s Explore Park opened it still hasn’t paid many of the bills run up during its construction. Park administrators say they hope to pay off most of the $203,000 debt this spring by selling two pieces of surplus property.”
- “Forget the top dog for now, Virginia Tech’s women’s basketball team has an underdog to worry about. While most of the yapping Wednesday at the NCAA Tournament’s East Region concerned unbeaten No. 1-ranked Connecticut, the Hokies (21-8) maintained their leash was tied to only one pup, tonight’s first-round opponent, St. Joseph’s (20-8).”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “The last week of winter began Sunday with a record-breaking low temperature at Roanoke’s Woodrum Airport, and by 9 p.m. Sunday, snow was covering most of Southwestern Virginia. A state police dispatcher at Wytheville’s 4th Division headquarters described the roads as ‘very slick,’ despite the efforts of highway crews which were out en masse trying to clear the primary routes of snow.”
- “No one is quite sure how to fight the problem of drug abuse in the Roanoke Valley, because no one seems really sure how great the problem is. The number of different opinions on drug abuse and how to cope with it is roughly equivalent to the number of people you talk to.”
- “Bang, Bang, Bang! That was the Charlotte Checkers nailing the Salem Rebels’ back to the dasher. Charlotte nipped the Rebs, 6-5, in double overtime at the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center Sunday night for a 2-1 lead in their best of seven Eastern Hockey League Southern Division semifinals.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “Announcement has been made by the Associated Charities that preliminary arrangements are now being made for its annual campaign of waste collecting in this city. A number of housewives have been looking forward to this event to give an impetus to a general clean-up, and will be pleased to hear that it will start within a short while.”
- “Building in the Magic City showed a gain of 442 per cent for the period ending February 20, 1920, as compared with the same period for the previous year, according to information that has been received by the office of City Manager W.P. Hunter. The cities of Norfolk and Richmond are far below Roanoke in percentage of building gains.”
- “Announcement was made this morning that the Virginia Military Institute-Y.M.C.A. basketball game scheduled to be played at the City Auditorium this evening, has been called off. The reason assigned for calling the game off was that the faculty at V.M.I. objects to the Cadet quint taking another trip away from home.”
