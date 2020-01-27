1995 (25 years ago)
• “A divided federal appeals court Thursday upheld public Virginia Military Institute’s plan to back a separate women’s leadership program at private Mary Baldwin College, clearing the way for its debut next fall. Fifteen students already have been accepted at the fledgling Virginia Women’s Institute for Leadership, which Mary Baldwin administrators have promised to open regardless of the outcome of the court case.”
• “What if a consolidated Bedford decided it wanted to expand into a bordering county? That was the fear that crossed the mind of Del. Allen Dudley, who represents adjacent Franklin County, when he saw the legislative proposal to merge Bedford County and city. So Dudley this week called for an amendment to the General Assembly bill that would pave the way for a voter referendum on the Bedford consolidation plan as early as November.”
• “Michael Smith’s season-long road trip continued Thursday. Smith, the Roanoke Express’ ECHL All-Star defenseman, is leaving town again to re-join the Minnesota Moose of the international Hockey League. It marks the fifth time in the past month Smith has been called up by Minnesota, one of Roanoke’s two IHL affiliates.”
1970 (50 years ago)
• “Roanoke City Council refused Monday night to recommend legislation which, under a rewritten state constitution, would permit local taxation of insurance companies and the advertising revenue of mass media. Council did, however, call for approval of the new constitution and subsequent enabling legislation that would allow increased local taxation of savings and loan associations.”
• “A committee evaluating facilities in the Roanoke Municipal Building heard Monday of flooded court records, inadequate jail space and that a new annex to the building offers more ‘escape opportunities’ to prisoners. The committee appointed two weeks ago by Hustings Court Judge Ernest Ballou, began talking to officials who will stay behind in the present Municipal Building when the annex is completed.”
• “Charlie Moir, his face flushed and wearing a huge grin, climbed onto a bench in Roanoke’s dressing room Monday night and motioned for silence. It took a while but he finally got it. ‘Men, that was unbelievable,’ he said. ‘That was our greatest win ever.’ And then he stood there and grinned some more. Finally, he made a few more apropos remarks and the players went back to pounding each other on the backs. Outside, the tone was somber as 3,500 disgruntled East Tennessee fans filed silently out, mumbling about Roanoke’s shocking 88-86 win over their highly favored Buccaneers.”
1920 (100 years ago)
• “It was announced at the Central Y.M.C.A. here this morning that J.W. Kite of Richmond, will arrive here Thursday or Friday of this week to take up matters in connection with the ‘Y’ educational program for former service men. A committee from the local ‘Y’ will be appointed as soon as Mr. Kite gives an outline of the work that will be required here. The secretary said this morning that already he is beginning to receive applications from ex-service men who are desirous of taking the proposed free studies.”
• “Several changes in connection with the new parking ordinance, a proposal that a small license be paid the city, in addition to the present fee, and other suggestions are favored by members of the Roanoke Real Estate Exchange. These proposals have been submitted to the City Council, with the recommendation that they be adopted.”
• “Salem High will continue its basketball schedule today when it meets Rural Retreat High on the floor of the Roanoke College gymnasium in Salem. The game will be called at 3 o’clock this afternoon. This will be the first basketball controversy between the two quints this season.”
