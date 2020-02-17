1995 (25 years ago)
- “Qualex Inc., a photo-processing company, confirmed Thursday that it has lost an account with The Kroger Co. in the supermarket chain’s Roanoke marketing area. Qualex of Durham, N.C, purchased last summer by Eastman Kodak of Rochester, N.Y., said it did not anticipate any change in its Roanoke business operations despite speculation inside the company that staff reductions are on the way.”
- “People in lab coats balanced white china plates of food and narrowly averted collisions Thursday as they rushed in and out of the small test kitchen at Roanoke Restaurant Services in Salem. Phase One of Hotel Roanoke’s food services preparation was in full flurry. Key kitchen personnel were deciding on the final menu and planning for the training of about 150 food and beverage workers out of an estimated 300 kitchen and restaurant staff who will be hired Feb. 27, 28 and March 1.”
- “Virginia Tech is discovering that riding the NCAA Tournament fence can be a painful experience. The Hokies ventured to Metro Conference leader UNC Charlotte on Thursday night and got pricked by another damaging splinter. Proving to be a 6-foot-7 thorn in Tech’s side, Jarvis Lang gunned in a season-high 30 points, including a career-high three 3-pointers, as the 49ers stuck the Hokies 71-60 at Independence Arena.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “Roanoke County teachers will go to the school board next month with a salary package that will range from a $500 raise for beginning teachers to a $2,350 one for veteran teachers. The figures were published in the Roanoke County Education (RCEA) news, Monday. The association wants a salary schedule of $7,000 to $11,550 for teachers with bachelors’ degrees on a 10-month contract.”
- “Roanoke’s director of traffic engineering and communications said Monday that the State Highway Department tentatively plans to begin improvements to Hershberger Road in July. But J.D. Sink indicated that state action would depend on whether the city agrees to participate in a proposed study of traffic on certain heavily traveled streets.”
- “Patrick Henry, riding the crest of its big wins over Jefferson and Martinsville, jumped all the way to second this week in the tightest Timesland poll of the season. Jefferson is still unanimously No. 1, but the second through seventh positions tightened up considerably from previous voting.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “The sum of $2,400 has been allotted for the City of Roanoke and the counties of Roanoke, Botetourt, Montgomery, Craig and Franklin to be used for free education for former service men. This sum is the quota for this section and comes out of a $4,000,000 appropriation of the War Work Council of the Y.M.C.A., as announced some time ago.”
- “Several Roanoke men are reported to have been made richer yesterday when $96,000 worth of property around Sebring, Florida, changed hands. According to some reports they made a ‘killing.’ Several years ago quite a number of investments were made by Roanoke and Salem people in young citrus groves, which are now being sold as matured orchards for prices undreamed of at that time.”
- “Due to influenza and pneumonia the authorities at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute at Blacksburg issued an order, which went into effect this morning, suspending activities until March 3, and in the neighborhood of five hundred members of the students cadet corps were granted permission to return to their homes.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.
