1995 (25 years ago)
- “A company that has proposed building the first private prison in Virginia announced Thursday it will begin construction by spring, but Wythe County opponents vowed to push for an advisory referendum on the facility anyway. Corrections Corp. of America, based in Nashville, Tenn., secured an option on a 533-acre farm two miles east of Wytheville last month for the proposed 1,500-bed prison. That announcement Dec. 8 sparked a countywide debate.”
- “With a few dollars still trickling in, United Way of Roanoke Valley announced Thursday that it expects to come within 1 percent of its 1994 fund-raising goal. The organization has raised $4.74 million, $110,000 shy of its $4.85 million goal, Robert Lawson, campaign chairman and president of Crestar Bank, announced at United Way’s annual meeting.”
- “Virginia Tech and Virginia Commonwealth are calling for the NCAA to intervene and mediate the dispute over the Metro Conference’s proposed realignment. The two schools filed suit in Richmond Circuit Court on Tuesday, asking the court for an injunction to maintain the current conference alignment until the suit is resolved. Tech and VCU filed the suit four days after learning of a plan to expel their athletic programs from the Metro for 1995-96. ”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “The whirl of exciting events did not end with the inauguration weekend in Richmond for two of Gov. Linwood Holton’s children. Anne, 11, and Woody, 10, were treated to surprise farewell parties Monday by their classmates at Crystal Spring Elementary School in Roanoke. The children, including Taylor, 13, a student at Woodrow Wilson Junior High School, returned to Roanoke Sunday to complete the current semesters at their schools.”
- “Roanoke Electric Steel Corp. is ‘off to a good start’ and its management is ‘very bullish’ about business in 1970, said William M. Meador, president at the annual stockholders meeting Monday. In the year ending Oct. 31, sales were up 4 per cent and profits increased 15 per cent on the basis of the highest production in the 16-year history of the firm, Meador said. Earnings were up to $1.70 a share from $1.47 a share in 1968. ”
- “Marvin Patterson scored 30 points here Monday night as Roanoke Catholic dumped Clifton Forge 72-52. Patterson propelled Catholic to a 29-24 halftime lead, then helped the Celtics open it up down the stretch.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “Roanoke would have one, and possible two more representatives in the House of Delegates and would also have a Senator to represent Roanoke City alone, if the present General Assembly, like the three preceding it, were not sitting in direct violation of the Constitution of the State. The membership of the Assembly is not apportioned as the Constitution directs, and the result is that the cities in the State, in most instances, have not the representation to which they are entitled; while the county districts have a larger proportion of representatives than they should have.”
- “Roanoke has received annually for the last five years from the State appropriation $39,000 which was based on a school population of 9,121, the school census for 1915. The next school census will be taken in April of this year and with all the sections added to the city school territory since 1915 taking in South Roanoke as well as Virginia Heights it is estimated that the school population will probably be 15,000, which on the present basis of $4.276 per capita will increase the city’s allotment to $64,200 annually for the next five years.”
- “Further restrictions have been placed on college athletes participating in games under the auspices of the Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Association which is represented in this section by Roanoke College, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Lynchburg College, the latter having been admitted at the meeting last held in Richmond. As a result of these restrictions students who play summer baseball on amateur or semi-professional clubs and receive more than expenses and railroad fare will be debarred from playing on college teams.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.