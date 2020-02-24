1995 (25 years ago)
• “The people who will run The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center have a new pitch: We will make you dream. Doubletree Hotels Corp. on Thursday unveiled a $31 million marketing campaign and a new logo for its 104 hotels conceived with help from a dream expert. The campaign should help attract business for the Hotel Roanoke by reminding a national audience of Doubletree’s toll-free reservation system, on which Hotel Roanoke appears, said Doubletree spokeswoman Sheila Schofield.”
• “Roanoke County may receive more state money for its schools next year than it expected. But that won’t solve its money problems. As the School Board begins to put together a budget for the 1995-96 school year, it faces a potential shortfall of at least $1.3 million.”
• “Both teams had to withstand upset bids Thursday night, but when the Roanoke Valley District girls’ basketball tournament semifinals concluded, Pulaski County and Cave Spring still were on their annual collision course. Pulaski County, the regular-season champion, took charge in the second quarter and downed William Fleming 53-36 in the first semifinal. In the second game, seven-time defending tournament champion Cave Spring came back from an eight-point halftime deficit to beat Franklin County 63-42.”
1970 (50 years ago)
• “A request for rezoning to permit construction of public housing will be considered by Roanoke City Council March 23. On the same day, council will consider the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s proposal for the housing project itself. Fralin and Waldron, Inc., has requested a general residential designation for 3.85 acres on Montrose Avenue, SE, between 13th and 14th Streets. The tract currently is zoned for duplex residences.”
• “More than a dozen residents, living near Brand Subdivision protested Monday night to Salem City Council that planning commission action earlier this month was ‘irregular’ when it approved the subdivision plat. The residents object to the building of an indoor tennis court too near their homes on the Brand Subdivision owned by Cabell Brand.”
• “Jefferson’s position has not changed from last February when the Magicians were on their way to the state Group I-A finals at Charlottesville’s University Hall. Again, the Magicians could forfeit this afternoon and still appear in the Western Region Tournament — probably still favored to win the regional title. But, even though Jefferson has little to lose by not winning the Western District tournament, the Magicians are still the top-heavy favorites, as the tourney starts this afternoon at the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center.”
1920 (100 years ago)
• “A complete record, which includes all information shown on honorable discharge of Roanoke men and women who served in the army, navy, or marine corps during the World War, will be kept by Russell J. Watson, clerk of courts, at City Hall, it was learned this morning. Ex-service men and women who are anxious to retain the discharge papers given them upon their release form military units, under the scheme which Mr. Watson has prepared should have copies of these papers recorded at City Hall and no fee will be charged for the work, it was stated.”
• “Plans for city street improvements aggregating $470,000 were received by the city Commission last night at a call meeting in the council chamber of the city Hall. The street situation was thoroughly threshed out and under the Street Improvement plan of 1920-21, every section of the city will be benefited.”
• “Basketball fans are keeping close tab on the race for honors among the college teams of this State are awaiting with interest the outcome of the game to be played here Saturday night between V.P.I. and Washington and Lee. The Tech squad is now on furlough due to the influenza epidemic and are not expected to report back to school until sometime in March. So far as can be learned the game has not yet been called off, but whether or not it will be played is the question worrying the followers of both institutions.”
