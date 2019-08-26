1994 (25 years ago)
- “A group of 21 marketing and customer service workers at Appalachian Power Co. voted Thursday in favor of representation by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. They were the first group of the utility’s clerical workers to vote for representation by the union, said Merle Wykle, spokesman for the IBEW’s Local 978.”
- “As Gov. George Allen touted his plans to abolish parole at a news conference Thursday in Roanoke, 10 black balloons offered a small and silent protest to another of his initiatives – cutting state jobs. The balloons, tied to railings at the main entrance of the Commonwealth Building, across Lee Plaza from Allen’s news conference, were placed there in tribute to Roanoke workers who lost their jobs as a result of the governor’s efforts to trim the state bureaucracy.”
- “Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer backs place-kicker Ryan Williams, but not to the point of guaranteeing Williams’ starting job. Williams, whose consistency has kept him No. 1 through fall practice, made one of three field goals Thursday night in the 22nd-ranked Hokies’ final full-scale scrimmage at Lane Stadium.”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “Flood-stricken residents trickled into distribution centers for food, water, clothing and other supplies in Buena Vista Monday as truckloads rolled in from across Western Virginia and other areas of the state. As the dust rolled up in the downtown section in the late afternoon, officials said water was the most needed commodity at the moment.”
- “They’re young and fresh and bright and they smile at everybody. A hundred and twenty of them – new teachers in Roanoke City’s school system – had lunch Monday courtesy of the Roanoke Education Association (REA).” It was their first day at work and their first school social affair.
- “Lou Quinn has scored more runs than any other player in the Carolina League this year. ‘But, that’s gotta be the biggest run I’ve scored all season,’ he said Monday night. The remark came after he had just soared across the plate in the last of the 11th inning to give Salem a most exciting 9-8 win over Rocky Mount.”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “Employes of the Viscose silk mill will be the better enabled to combat the high cost of living by means of a ten per cent increase in wages, which has just been posted on the bulletin board at the mill. The increase, it is understood, goes into effect with the next pay envelopes the employes receive and it applies to all of the nearly seven hundred employes of this plant.”
- “Beginning September 1, charges for taxi-cab and automobile service in this city will go up. Rates for the transfer of baggage will also be advanced. Two ordinances passed by Council grant increases.”
- “The Virginia Military Institute has been fortunate in securing the services of Lieutenant R.D. (Bob) Peck as football coach for next year. Lieutenant Peck, late of the United States Marine Corps, played center for the University of Pittsburgh for four years, starting in this capacity, and was Walter Camp’s selection for the All-American team during this entire period.”