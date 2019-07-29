1994 (25 years ago)
- “Signet Banking Corp. said Thursday it will eliminate 1,000 jobs — 12.5 percent of its work force — by the end of 1995. The Richmond-based company, which operates its western division from Roanoke, said the reorganization will cost 800 positions by the end of this year and another 200 by the end of next year.”
- “The Roanoke Valley has received an invitation to participate in the 1995 Tour DuPont, but local organizers are unsure how to respond. Cycle Roanoke Valley Inc., the private company formed last year to organize the valley’s inaugural appearance in the nation’s premier cycling event, is considering its financial situation before returning a contract for 1995 to Medalist Sports Inc., the Tour’s Richmond-based organizer.”
- “If Dot Bolling gets her way, a loose monkey will run the grounds of Roanoke Country Club this afternoon. ‘I just want to dump him off my back and leave him there to die,’ Bolling quipped on Thursday. Bolling’s monkey isn’t real. It’s just the King Kong-sized weight of never having won a Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame women’s title riding her shoulders.”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “A proposal to speed up the city’s program for getting rid of dilapidated buildings — including the hiring of an extra building inspector and an increase in operations money — was approved Monday by Roanoke City Council. Vice Mayor James O. Trout’s proposal increases to $5,000 the city’s fund for removal of such buildings and includes a $526 monthly salary for the building inspector.”
- “Salem Vice Mayor J. Leonard Shank proposed to city council Monday night that Salem ‘take the lead’ in the McVitty House development fund campaign with a five-cent-per-capita donation annually for the next three years. Shank said his proposal was based, however, on other political subdivisions in the valley following Salem’s lead.”
- “The Carolina League All-Stars, robbed of a potent hitting attack by six Rocky Mount pitchers, scored single runs in the fourth and eighth innings using sacrifice flies to defeat the league-leading Rocky Mount leafs, 2-0, here Monday night. The All-Stars were able to reach the Leafs’ hurlers for only four hits in the nine innings, putting two singles and a sacrifice fly to center by Raleigh-Durham’s Rick Wissel together for the run in the eighth inning and three consecutive walks and a sacrifice fly by Raleigh-Durham’s Bob Boone for the first run.”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “Roanoke is the objective of two big excursions in August, it was announced by the Norfolk and Western. The first of these will be on Tuesday, August 12, and will run from Bristol and intermediate points to the Magic City. The second will start from Norfolk and run to this city just a week later, Tuesday, August 19.”
- “Members of the Roanoke County Farmers Union will buy all the fertilizer they use this fall from the Southern Chemical Company, of Roanoke. A decision to this effect was reached by the farmers in session at Salem, Saturday morning.”
- “Holding a moonlight meeting last night at the corner of Third Street and Virginia Avenue, South Roanokers formally organized the South Roanoke Civic Club. Officers were elected and a committee named to take up the interests of the citizens of that end of the city with a view of doing everything possible for civic improvements.”