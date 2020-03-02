1995 (25 years ago)
- “Roanoke County’s tax coffers are reaping the benefits of the rebounding economy, and the payoff could be big — as much as $3 million. Budget analysts told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that they are expecting a substantial surplus when the fiscal year ends June 30, thanks to an unanticipated boost in tax revenues.”
- “One goal was to create a sense of a new building at Virginia Heights Elementary School while retaining its traditional roots. It was a tough design task for Sherertz Franklin Crawford Shaffner, a Roanoke architectural and engineering company. But the Virginia Department of Education says SFCS did it; the state has given the company its top design award for renovated elementary school buildings for 1994-95.”
- “The traffic-stopping crater on I-81 wasn’t the only sinkhole being discussed in Southwest Virginia Wednesday. What about the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team? After squandering a seven-point lead in the final 2 ½ minutes and losing 63-62 to 13th-ranked Virginia Tuesday night in Richmond, the Hokies are left trying to climb out of a deep hole of doldrums.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “Virginia Tech is going to establish its seventh college. Leslie F. Malpass, university vice president for academic affairs, announced Sunday that Tech will establish a college of education July 1, 1971. The university already has colleges of agriculture, architecture, arts and sciences, business, engineering and home economics.”
- “Calvin McDowell of Roanoke County, founder of the World Youth United Nations, is going to discuss his ideas on worldwide youth cooperation with aides of President Nixon at the White House this month. McDowell was a senior at Cave Spring High in 1966, when he conceived the idea of a World Youth United Nations.”
- “When Ron Marsh prays, somebody listens. ‘I prayed for the chance to lead my team,’ Marsh said. ‘I owe my team so much, I just had to get the chance to lead them.’ Marsh did just that. And, fabulous was the world for his game as he led Jefferson to a 61-57 double overtime victory over Patrick Henry in the Western District finals Monday at the overflowing Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “It will be the policy of the Fire Department to take on a few men at a time, assign them to headquarters for preliminary training and then detail them to stations needing replacements, according to a statement given out by Fire Chief C.C. Meador. Applications continue to come in and it is expected that the personnel desired will be obtained very shortly. To date seven men have been taken on.”
- “Definite outline of a campaign to secure money sufficient to purchase books for a public library for Roanoke in the club house at Elmwood Park is expected to be adopted this afternoon at a meeting of the leaders of the various civic organizations here, which will be held at five o’clock in the assembly room of the Association of Commerce.”
- “Virginia Tech mopped up here tonight with the Lynchburg Athletic Club, 37 to 18. The Techs easily outclassed the locals in all departments of the game and each quint was off at times in shooting.”
