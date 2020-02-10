1995 (25 years ago)
• “Rocky Mount businesses have pledged nearly $15,000 to the town’s ongoing economic development campaign, a spokesman for the fund-raising effort said Thursday. The Community Partnership for Revitalization, a group of business, citizen and government representatives, hopes to raise $35,000 by Feb. 17. The money will be combined with $25,000 from local governments to oversee a program aimed at filling empty stores, beautifying the community and cutting traffic.”
• “A dropout prevention program in Roanoke’s schools, threatened by Gov. George Allen’s proposed reduction in education money, will be saved under a plan approved by the Democrats in the General Assembly to overturn the cuts. Under the plan, several other school systems in Western Virginia also can preserve special programs that target children who have a high risk of having academic problems or of dropping out.”
• “Virginia Tech wasn’t homeless for long. Exactly one week after receiving a $1.135 hit-the-road settlement from the Metro Conference, the Hokies found shelter Thursday with the Atlantic 10 Conference. Making official what’s long been speculated, Tech announced it will join the A-10 in 16 sports, beginning with the 1995-96 academic year.”
1970 (50 years ago)
• “Authorization for a 500-bed mental hospital in the Roanoke area was contained to a package of bills passed by the Senate Monday. The bills, sponsored by Sen. Omer Hirst of Fairfax, go now to the House of Delegates for action. One bill would authorize the State Hospital Board to build six mental hospitals in heavy population areas and take the burden off the four existing institutions.”
• “Salem City Council will open bids Feb. 19 on $4.85 million in utility bonds providing for water from new sources in Montgomery County and a filtration plant in the Glenvar area west of Salem. The bonds, approved by Salem voters last March, will finance participation with the U.S. Soil Conservation Service in two of four dams which it plans in Montgomery County.”
• “And now there are none — no unbeaten teams left in Timesland, that is. Jefferson’s upset by Patrick Henry, coupled with Lee of Staunton’s 59-54 loss to Handley Saturday toppled the last two area unbeatens. But, the losses didn’t hurt the teams’ prestige much.”
1920 (100 years ago)
• “The reports from various sections indicate that the meeting of workers for the Roanoke College half million dollar campaign today will be largely attended. Dr. Grover, director of the campaign, and Dr. Haneher, acting president of the board of trustees, arrived yesterday from a special trip to New York and Philadelphia, much encouraged with prospects for large contributions for special objects in the college program.”
• “Many Roanokers who during the past few weeks have made journeys to other territories have expressed themselves as more than ever impressed with the way in which the Roanoke Valley is blessed in protection from severe weather. There have been rather heavy snows during the past three weeks on every side of this valley, but its ring of protecting mountains has served to ward off the storm king in each instance or to render his ravages almost nil.”
• “That the local authorities are facing heavy demands in the matter of school financing was indicated this morning by one of the best informed men in Roanoke on the city’s financial affairs. In addition to the fifty per cent increases in pay recently asked of the School Board, which the City Council now has under consideration, the citizens pointed out that about one hundred thousand dollars is needed for payment as the purchase price of property bought last year by the School Board and located in the block containing the Commerce Street School.”
