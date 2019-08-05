1994 (25 years ago)
- “Paper Alley Inc., operator of a stationery and gift shop on the Roanoke City Market, and Alice Flynn, the shop’s display designer, have placed second in the International Window Display Contest. Paper Alley’s winning entry was a beach scene.”
- “Roanoke doesn’t need a ward election system, but if City Council decides it wants one, it may be years before districts are drawn and elections are held, the city attorney said. And a change from the present at-large system would not necessarily require a voter referendum, City Attorney Wilburn Dibling said in a report that will be presented to council on Monday.”
- “Virginia Tech’s football team used to be a Big East Conference wallflower. Now it’s a class vice president-elect, picked to finish second in the league, and has an agenda to boot.”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “The price of quality and the rising cost of technology in newspaper production are breaking even, according to Gustav F. Schage, chairman of the Southern Newspaper Publishers Association (SNPA) conference at Hotel Roanoke. There had been no basic changes for many years, he said, in an interview, but just during the past five or six years there are changes maybe every year.”
- “The first step toward implementing a massive storm drainage system in Blacksburg was taken here Monday night. Town council voted to make drainage improvements, renovations and corrections at several locations.”
- “John Kirik’s two-run double keyed a four-run first inning as Pulaski beat Marion 5-2 in an Appalachian League game here Monday. John Wilshire went the distance for Pulaski, allowing only one hit until John Davis homered in the eighth.”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “Although the railroad strike situation, insofar as it affects Roanoke, apparently remains unchanged, there is a strong belief in official railroad circles here that the Norfolk and Western shopmen here are preparing to walk out at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning. No reports of pending walk-outs at other points on the Norfolk and Western have been learned here.”
- “The Roanoke War Camp Community Service, No. 1 Church Avenue, which has assisted numbers of returned service men from the military in procuring satisfactory positions requests all people and business concerns of the city who desire to employ discharged soldiers and sailors to co-operate with it in this work by telephoning their needs to No. 2758.”
- “Roanoke will be represented by two automobiles loaded with good roads boosters for the big ‘booster run’ to Richmond, it was decided this morning at a conference at the Association of Commerce. One of these cars will be furnished by the Automobile Association and the other by the Association of Commerce.”