1994 (25 years ago)
- “The end of a nearly nine-week strike at Yokohama Tire Corp.’s Salem plant may be near as company and the union leaders announced Thursday they had reached an agreement on a new contract after three days of intense bargaining. The agreement still is subject to approval by members of Local Union 1023 of the United Rubber Workers union.”
- “Fires, fights and a near-riot have broken out in recent weeks at the Roanoke City Jail, where as many as 556 inmates have been jammed into a facility built for 236. Authorities attribute the increased number of disturbances to an overcrowding problem that has grown worse since August, due mostly to a backlog of inmates who have not been transferred to state prisons.”
- “Virginia Tech’s offense, a hitchhiker picked up by a generous defense for the better part of three games this year, rolled on its own wheels Thursday night long enough to ditch West Virginia. Maurice DeShazo and company didn’t travel cross country, but they did get first-quarter scoring plays of 33 yards (a Brian Edmonds run) and 29 yards (a DeShazo-to-Antonio Freeman catch-and-run) en route to a 34-6 Big East Football Conference victory over the Mountaineers.”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “Bids for the construction of a 30-acre fishing lake in the Collierstown area of Rockbridge County will be opened Oct. 8 in the office of the Commission of Game and Inland Fisheries at Richmond. Bids of the project earlier this year were higher than anticipated and a shortage of funds forced the commission to delay the project until the 1969-70 fiscal year.”
- “The City of Roanoke would receive about $300,000 in federal funds during the first full-year that a revenue-sharing plan proposed by President Nixon took effect. The estimate was made by the U.S. Treasury Department. No figure was available for Roanoke County or Salem.”
- “ ‘Kids are a lot smarter these days,’ Christiansburg Coach Joe Rusek pointed out the other day. ‘They read the papers, watch television and know what’s going on. You can’t fool ’em. A coach can’t tell a kid a lot of things he used to. They just won’t believe you.’ ”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “Large crowds entered the fair ground this morning when the gate swung open to the public promptly at 9 o’clock for the seventeenth annual Roanoke fair. The light shower today had little effect on the attendance, and in the afternoon hundreds of school children and teachers augmented the crowd of the morning. All the schools of the city were dismissed early today to permit the pupils and teachers to attend the fair.”
- “Eight or nine packing or killing plants, including some of the big packers, had buyers on the ground when the Union Stock Yards opened here this morning. A gratifyingly large number of cattle growers from various parts of Southwest Virginia were also present when the selling began shortly after 10 o’clock.”
- “Roanoke will get two big football games this season, unless changes in or additions to the present schedules of the big colleges are made. According to the incomplete schedule of games in Virginia this fall, the games between Virginia Military Institute and Davidson College on October 25, and Virginia Military Institute and Virginia Polytechnic Institute on Thanksgiving Day are the only contests, other than the local attractions that will come to this city.”
