1994 (25 years ago)
- “Pat Green eagerly awaits the chance he’ll have next spring to give President Clinton and Congress a piece of his mind. The operator of a Roanoke County business is one of eight delegates from Western Virginia who will take part in the White House Conference on Small Business, scheduled for June 11-15 in Washington.”
- “Since 1944, Roanoke-area railroad workers have contributed to an employee-managed ‘Christmas Cheer Fund.’ The Fund is used each holiday season to buy clothing for needy children. Employees contribute by check or through payroll deduction. A Leggett department store provides the clothing at a small discount. Children are identified through school systems in Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem, Vinton and Botetourt County. ”
- “Virginia Tech’s box-office performance for next Friday’s Gator Bowl is a school record for a bowl trip. The Hokies have sold 17,653 tickets — 17,165 in Blacksburg and another 488 sales at the bowl’s ticket office are credited to Tech.”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “Roanoke City Council received a $40,330 bid Monday on equipment for the Boxley Hills pumping station, part of planned improvements to the Hollins area high pressure water system. Councilman John W. Boswell spoke against opening the bid because it was the only one received. Council voted to proceed, however, after City Manager Julian Hirst said the project was ‘unusual’ and not one that most contractors would be able to bid on.”
- “A team of five reporters — two from the Roanoke Times — won first place in the Virginia Press Association (VPA) annual writing competition’s in-depth reporting category for metropolitan daily newspapers. Ben Beagle and Fred Hilton, staff writers for the Roanoke Times, and Shirley Bolinaga, Lawrence Maddrey and Don Hill of the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot had collaborated on the series ‘Hunger in Virginia’ last spring.”
- “In 60 seconds or less, Addison was transformed Tuesday night at the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center. And the transformation was all bad for out-of-luck Cave Spring as Addison handed the Knights a 58-54 overtime loss, the fourth defeat in a row for the defending Blue Ridge District champions.”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “Tentative plans for installing gas in the South Roanoke section were announced last night by E.D. Dickey, general manager of the Roanoke Gas Light Company who spoke at the meeting of the South Roanoke Civic Association held at the school house. The proposal from the Gas Company was to the effect that first mortgage bonds with an annual interest of 6 per cent approximately to the amount of $30,000 are to be issued for sale among the citizens of all sections of the city.”
- “The commercial apple-growers of Virginia suffered a loss of 30 per cent to 35 per cent, or considerably more than $3,000,000 during the past season from controllable diseases and insects, according to conservative estimates made by field men in horticulture, plant pathology and entemology at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute.”
- “When the first call for basketball candidates at V.M.I. went out over 100 men were on the floor, and this crowd gives promise of finally developing into one of the best quints the Cadets have put out for years.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.
