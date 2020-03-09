1995 (25 years ago)
- “The groundhog blew it. And there are some people in Southwest Virginia who might like to ring old Punxsutawney Phil’s neck. Wednesday afternoon, just about six weeks after the Pennsylvania rodent said spring was on the way, a winter storm dumped snow, ice and freezing rain from Wise County to Montgomery County.”
- “Roanoke Mayor David Bowers proposed Wednesday that the city and Roanoke County set the same salaries for teachers so the localities will not have to compete for educators. But county Supervisor Bob Johnson ripped the proposal, saying it was an obvious attempt to get the county to hold down salaries for its teachers.”
- “Forever the hunter in women’s basketball, Virginia Tech has joined the elite ranks of the hunted. When the Metro Conference women’s tournament started Wednesday in Louisville, Ky., the Hokies were happy with the role reversal. ‘When you’re the hunted, it means you must be doing something right,’ said Carol Alfano, Tech’s coach. The Hokies (21-7) enter the tournament as the No. 1 seeds after capturing their first Metro regular-season crown.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “Roanoke Valley hospitals reported Sunday they have received no reports of person’s having suffered eye burns Saturday during the solar eclipse. About the only activity related to the eclipse was noted at the Gill Memorial Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital where a spokesman said 15 to 20 persons had telephoned ‘as a precautionary measure.’ ”
- “Roanoke’s city courthouse, according to a report released Monday, needs work — and lots of it. Hustings Court Judge Ernest W. Ballou released the findings of a 12-man committee that has been studying courthouse facilities in Roanoke for the last two months. The committee unanimously concluded that ‘the courthouse of the City of Roanoke is insecure or out of repair or otherwise insufficient.’ ”
- “Salem Rebel Coach Colin Kilburn has invited the public to attend the Rebels’ practice at noon today at the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center. The Rebs will drill on fundamentals and special preparations for the Eastern Hockey League Playoff games against Charlotte.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “Prompt arrival of fire companies last night perhaps saved the Belmont School building, corner Eighth Street and Dale Avenue, from going up in flames. The blaze is believed to have been of incendiary origin.”
- “A conference has been arranged between the City Council and representatives of the Roanoke Gas Light Company, to be held next Monday evening in connection with the application of the gas company for an increase in rates, it was learned this morning. What increases will be asked for was not made known.”
- “Roanoke will yet see another big basketball contest if the plan of the Virginia Military Institute alumni association and the Chamber of Commerce materialize, to have the V.M.I. team meet one of the contesting teams in the National Basketball Tournament at Atlanta, Ga., upon the return of that team to its home from the tournament.”
