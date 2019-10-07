1994 (25 years ago)
- “The protest over a proposal to realign the grades at Hidden Valley Junior High School and Cave Spring Junior High School in Roanoke County is gaining momentum. A crowd of more than 200 parents of Hidden Valley students spent two hours Thursday night telling school administrators why they want their school left alone.”
- “Franklin County and Rocky Mount town officials on Thursday announced a $150,000 partnership to revitalize the downtown business district, and the group’s new director quickly identified a focus of the effort: Wal-Mart. The national discount chain is planning a superstore on U.S. 40 East just outside the town limits.”
- “The Roanoke Express continues to stockpile more fuel for its second trip through the East Coast Hockey League. In its second major pickup in 48 hours, the Express announced Thursday the signing of former NHL performer Derek Laxdal as the club’s first player-assistant coach.”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “Republican Del. John W. Hagen and his Democratic opponent Wallace S. Klein Jr. traded verbal insults Monday night before several hundred people assembled to hear a political debate at Cave Spring High School. Hagen labeled Klein ‘A paid lobbyist for special interest groups’ and said Klein had used his area drug abuse campaign ‘to play politics.’ Klein, in turn, said that Hagen was ‘totally incompetent’ to serve in a representative government.”
- “The Roanoke Valley Distributive Education Service will end a series of pre-employment training classes Saturday and new courses in tax aspects of real estate and residential appraising will start Monday. Virginia Tech seniors have been student instructors for the pre-employment training classes planned to help high school students begin work after completion.”
- “Generally, it takes a while for a school to build itself a good football program. And, certainly, it has taken Ken Shelton some time at Northside. But, Shelton, head coach of the Blue Ridge Vikings, is now beginning to see his program move. ‘We’re starting to feel the results of our sandlot program,’ Shelton said. ‘Not so much with our present varsity but with our jayvee and freshman teams. And we think we’re pulling ourselves into a competitive level.’ ”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “Four of the eight new rooms that are being added to the Park School building will be completed during the week and will probably be ready for occupancy by Thursday. On account of the unusually large enrolment of this school a large number of the pupils have been attending school only half of each day since school opened in September.”
- “Pilot John Weiss of the Easton Aero Service Corporation, of Easton, Pa., will fly from Chambersburg, Pa., to Roanoke tomorrow morning, weather permitting, and will land at the George Stout farm, near the city, about 11 o’clock. This information was given here today by Robert R. Schultz, a representative of the aero corporation, who is in the city making arrangements for a week’s stay here for the pilot and his machine.”
- “During the last half of October, the lines comprising the Pocahontas Region will take part in the National Railroad Accident Prevention Drive, according to a letter that is being addressed to all officers and employees of the region by N.D. Maher, regional director. Mr. Maher points out that these lines have been pioneers in railroad safety efforts, and that he expects the employees to make a record in the national drive second to no other region.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.