1994 (25 years ago)
- “Roanoke’s bid to add a glitzy pedestrian walkway to its downtown skyline may cost millions more than anticipated, a hang-up that could force a redesign of the project and delay it for months. The Virginia Department of Transportation had pegged the bridge’s cost at roughly $3.2 million, but the lowest of four bids received from contractors is $5.3 million.”
- “School superintendents in the Roanoke and New River valleys had a mixed reaction Thursday to the sweeping changes in education that have been proposed by Gov. George Allen’s strike force on educational reform. Most believe that a longer school day and school year might have merit but oppose tuition tax credits for children who select a private school.”
- “Everyone agreed that defense was the difference for William Byrd in a 49-42 victory over Glenvar as the Terriers captured the title in their tip-off girls’ basketball tournament Thursday in Vinton. ‘The defense played better than the offense,’ said Byrd coach Richard Thrasher. ”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “A Buchanan landmark dating from the 1860s, the ‘Mary Johnston Home,’ has been sold recently, and may become a showroom for new automobiles. Webster E. Booze Jr., owner of the Buchanan Motor Co, purchased the old home, a two-story brick and frame building located on Low Street, from J.W. Barger.”
- “Brambleton Plaza, a $150,000 furnished office building is being constructed on U.S. 221 (Brambleton Avenue), near Brandywine Avenue, SW, by Creative Offices, Inc. The furnished offices will be equipped with desks, typewriters, filing cabinets, business machines, drapes, carpeting and other furniture. Unfurnished suites will be available and the building will be air conditioned.”
- “James Mitchell, a bowman from Bedford who has finished second in the past four state archery tournaments, won the Virginia freestyle title in Roanoke County Monday by one point. Mitchell pushed ahead of defending champion James Quarles of Richmond three targets from the finish in the 84-target, two-day championship which produced new title holders in nearly every division.”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “Wage increases have not keep astride with the cost of living, it was pointed out by speakers at an open-air labor meeting in Elmwood Park yesterday. Talks were made by two representatives, the subjects being in relation to living conditions and labor matters.”
- “Roanoke County promises to lead the Southwestern and Valley counties of Virginia in apple production this season, according to incomplete figures compiled by the Agricultural Department of the Norfolk and Western Railroad for the September edition of the Market Bulletin. The production of Roanoke County is placed at 83,475 barrels.”
- “After losing the morning game of the Labor Day baseball attraction at Fair Grounds, Lynchburg came back strong yesterday afternoon, and aided by good pitching, ousted the locals to the tune of 4 to 2. The score in the early event was 11 to 5. Nearly five hundred followers of the sport saw the Roanokers defeated in the afternoon.”
