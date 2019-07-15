1994 (25 years ago)
- “Contractor Jay Turner’s decision to move his corporate offices into a failed thrift building in downtown Roanoke last year was like the pistol shot that set off a land rush. Before you could say ‘Oklahoma,’ half a dozen other contractors were staking claims to and around downtown. They didn’t want to be left behind when it came to tax breaks available in Roanoke’s ‘urban enterprise zone,’ one of 28 in the state.”
- “Bonomo’s, a chain of women’s apparel shops, said Thursday it will close its downtown Roanoke store. Jane Bonomo, owner of the Blacksburg-based company, said it will be open for customer appreciation days next week and probably will close by the end of the month.”
- “The Metro Conference, while eager to resolve its nagging football issue, on Thursday backed off talk of a deadline for a decision on its efforts to merge with the Great Midwest Conference. Metro consultant Dick Schultz told newspapers this week the two leagues ‘should make a decision next week,’ before the expiration of an agreement with syndicator Liberty Sports to televise an expanded Metro.”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “A proposal of a new industry to be established in Salem was disclosed Monday night as City Council set July 28 for a public hearing on rezoning a site at the corner of West Main Street and Virginia 112. The proposed rezoning would involve changing three tracts of land, one now occupied by the Rocker House Furniture Co. and two vacant lots, from a heavy business designation to a light industrial classification, ‘Manufacturing-1.’ ”
- “A plea for leadership by Roanoke City Council in improving race relations was taken ‘under consideration’ Monday. Dr. James Crooks, president of the Roanoke Valley Council on Human Relations, urged the creation of a committee to explore grievances from the city’s black community.”
- “Roanoke area anglers fishing with Capt. George Bedsworth out of Morehead City, N.C., this year have had exceptional luck catching elusive blue marlin. Latest to score with Bedsworth, whose boat has taken 8 of the 15 blue marlin landed at Morehead, are Leon Turner and William O’Meara of Roanoke. They caught a 332-pounder.”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “Moving pictures are to be made a feature of the school work in Roanoke during the coming session it was announced at the superintendent’s office this morning. An up-to-date moving picture machine has been purchased and will be installed at the Lee Junior High School where it will be used for the benefit of the class work of that school as well as for the entire system.”
- “About forty Roanoke soldiers who fought with the Rainbow Division in France were guests last night at a camp fire supper at the Y.W.C.A. camp at Kesler’s Mill, on Mason Creek, the Business Women’s Club of the Y.W.C.A. acting as hostesses. The picnickers met at the Y.W.C.A. at 7:30 and then went to the scene of the evening’s entertainment.”
- “The Roanoke office of the United States Employment Bureau will not open its doors this morning, according to a statement made at the close of business yesterday afternoon by J. H. Jarrett, superintendent of the office. This office has been open continually excepting Sundays and holidays for the past thirteen months.”