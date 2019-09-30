1994 (25 years ago)
- “When Brian Duncan arrived at work at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, the messages were already on his voice mail: bring the Walt Disney Co. to the Roanoke Valley. The experience of Roanoke County’s assistant economic development chief was hardly unique. Like much of the rest of the state, Disney fever has struck the Roanoke Valley.”
- “The quality of public schools is threatened by the rapid increase in economically deprived children in the past decade, a leading Southern educator said Thursday in Roanoke. Unless the problem is dealt with, it will get worse and erode the educational system, Alton Crews said. The pervasive economic and social ills that are caused by poverty reach far beyond the classroom and can’t be solved by schools alone, said Crews, director of the leadership academy of the Southern Regional Education Board.”
- “After battling William Byrd’s two 6-footers, Glenvar had to deal with the Terriers’ Cathy Smith. The 5-foot-8 junior stepped up with 19 points and a key block in the second half to lead Byrd out of trouble in a 67-64 non-district girls’ basketball victory Thursday night.”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “General Stone & Materials Corp. of Roanoke may merge into Medusa Portland Cement Co. of Cleveland, Ohio, if discussions between management of the two firms reach agreement and approval by directors and stockholders. Stockholders of General Stone will be meeting in Roanoke today but no formal action can be taken on the merger proposal, said A. Anson Jamison, board chairman.”
- “The theme was ‘Educational Statesmanship’ but the emphasis was on power politics Monday as 3,000 teachers gathered at the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center Monday for the annual District P meeting of the Virginia Education Association. Teachers have to assert their right to teach if they are to overcome school board and administrative paternalism, said Gene Karol of the NEA executive committee.”
- “One good thing can be said for the Roanoke Buckskins. They are not lacking in confidence. Seconds after the 38-7 beating by Richmond at Victory Stadium Saturday night, the Buckskins were not talking about their worst defeat in history. They were still thinking championship. ‘You can’t lose the championship in one game,’ said Al Tyler, the quarterback. ‘We’ll be back. We always come back.’ ”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “Some of that Army surplus foodstuffs has arrived in Roanoke at last, and is being distributed today by the forces at the local post office. Two truck loads of bacon baked beans No. 1 and No. 3, dried beans and peas were sent out from the post office this morning for distribution among purchasers in the city, according to Postmaster L.B. Davis.”
- “Private George Bishop, the most decorated Salem soldier in the great war, who performed a feat of arms not yet challenged by any Virginia soldier, was presented a beautiful and valuable watch last night, by the citizens of Salem, as a token of appreciation of his services to his country and community.”
- “Virginia Tech’s football material is gradually moulding itself into the semblance of a machine and with another week’s practice Coach Bernier will be able to announce a line-up with which he hopes to retain the South Atlantic title. The backfield material is superb with three sets of very fast ground gainers.”
