1994 (25 years ago)
- “Convention delegates and tourists to the Roanoke Valley boosted Roanoke Valley food and lodging tax revenue by more than $411,000 in the fiscal year ended June 30 over the previous year, according to a report released Thursday by the Roanoke Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau. Most of the increase came in Roanoke County, where tourism tax revenues rose from $2.1 million to $2.5 million.”
- “A curvy stretch of highway through Roanoke that has claimed eight lives in the past three years is due for a major expansion that officials hope will reduce traffic congestion and the number of accidents. The Virginia Department of Transportation will widen the Roy Webber Highway from four lanes to six beginning early next year. The project will give the Interstate 581/U.S. 220 corridor a six-lane expressway all the way from Interstate 81 to Virginia 419.”
- “The hopes of riding the 1994-95 Roanoke Express ended for nine players Thursday. In his first cuts of training camp, coach Frank Anzalone trimmed his roster to 27 by placing nine players on the East Coast Hockey League’s waiver wire.”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “Salem City Council Monday adopted on first reading an ordinance establishing air pollution control for the city. The ordinance is the same as those used by Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke. According to E.P. “Jeff” Hart, the uniformity stems from a feeling on the part of council that air pollution is a matter to be handled regionally rather than locally. ”
- “Thirty of Hollins College’s 84 faculty members have signed a petition canceling classes Wednesday in support of the National Vietnam Moratorium. The action was taken ‘in order to demonstrate our support and in order to participate fully’ in the moratorium, a spokesman said.”
- “Addison Coach Sherley Stuart doesn’t do a lot of scouting. ‘I like to see my opponents play,’ Stuart said, ‘but I don’t believe in doing a lot of scouting.’ Stuart explained his theory. ‘What we do, we’re going to do against everybody. In a tough situation, we’ll go with the play that has been the most successful for us. We try to believe in what we do. We emphasize that we can do it and don’t worry a lot about other things.’ ”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “Matters of much importance will come up for consideration at the regular monthly meeting for the Retail Merchants Association tonight, it is stated, and a full attendance is being urged by the officers of the association. The proposed increase in telephone rates here, expected soon to be argued before the State Corporation Commission, will be discussed by the association and it is forecasted that some action along this line will be taken.”
- “Apples, in which Virginia takes second rank to none, will be brought more to the front as a food product when the Virginia State Horticultural Society holds its annual convention and exhibit at the City Auditorium on December 2-4, according to plans made last night by the convention committee of the society, which met here. Through co-operation with the hotels, every guest will find a handsome and delicious Virginia apple at his plate, a gift of the apple growers composing the society. ”
- “Roanoke can boast of four football teams — Belmont Athletic Club, Norfolk and Western, Melrose and Roanoke High. Of these all except the last has taken its initial dip in the 1919 gridiron season. In number of games played Belmont leads the rest, having staged and won two games. The Norfolk and Western has put up one game, which was recorded in the ‘won’ column, while one lone attempt of Melrose resulted in a scoreless tie.”
