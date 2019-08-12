1994 (25 years ago)
- “Negotiators for the United Rubber Workers union and Yokohama Tire Corp. have identified weekend work as the major issue to be settled before the contract dispute at the company’s Salem plant can be resolved. That was the word from negotiators for Yokohama following their contract talks Thursday with the union’s bargaining committee.”
- “Roanoke County voters still may get the chance to vote in November on a new Cave Spring High School. Nearly $20 million for a new high school is included in a proposed $30 million bond issue that has been prepared by the county School Board.”
- “Neal Kauffman set a tournament scoring record, won by five strokes and didn’t enjoy himself for a minute Thursday in the final round of the Scott Robertson Memorial junior golf tournament. ‘The hardest day of golf I’ve ever had,’ said Kauffman, a first-time Robertson participant from Nebo, N.C. ‘It was pure hell.’ Kauffman had to endure two rain delays, a complicated ruling and a strong early challenge from Roanoke’s Ryan Ketron before emerging victorious at approximately 8:30 p.m.”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “Roanoke City Council told its Airport Advisory Committee Monday to see if another airline to serve Roanoke is possible and feasible. The action came after Councilman David Lisk told councilmen, ‘It is about time that we expand our scope.’ Lisk, who made the motion for the study, told council ‘if we had done this sooner’ the city would not be largely without air transport because of the current Piedmont Airlines strike.”
- “Total Action Against Poverty (TAP), the Roanoke Valley’s anti-poverty agency, is going to ask federal consideration of a program that would pay some trainees at the Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) during their training period. The trainees who would receive aid under this program are persons who currently are employed in low-income jobs, but who would have to give up these jobs temporarily to go through the training necessary to find a higher-paying job.”
- “Salem pushed across a run in the seventh and then hung on as righthander Denny Malseed pitched his way out of jams in the seventh and eighth to defeat league-leading Rocky Mount 5-4 here Monday night. The Rebels, who moved to just four and one-half games behind the Leafs, tallied the winning run in the seventh on a triple by Mike McBrayer with two out and a passed ball.”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “Sugar is more to be desired than great riches in these times of recurrent shortages and thieves covet it more than money. At least one or more thieves did last night, when they broke into a car on the siding of the Roanoke Grocery and Milling Company and stole four one hundred pound bags of the precious and rare sweet.”
- “In spite of the steady downpour of rain, hordes of shoppers, many of them from Salem and other Southwest Virginia towns, were crowding the streets of Roanoke today and thronging the stores in search of ‘Dollar Day’ bargains. The rush began early in the morning and continued unabated throughout the day and some of the stores were so crowded that the regular forces of clerks were unable to fill the demands made upon them by their overwhelming number of customers.”
- “Excursions from Norfolk and Richmond and Petersburg will be run to Roanoke and Southwest Virginia by the Norfolk and Western on Tuesday, August 19, arriving here at 5:45 p.m., in time for the folk from Eastern Virginia to get supper and take in the night performance of John Robinson’s Circus. Since this is the only excursion trip the Norfolk and Western will provide from the eastern part of the State to the mountain section, an exceptionally large crowd is expected.”