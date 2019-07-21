1994 (25 years ago)
- “There’s new hope for a proposed $50 million fly-in community at Smith Mountain Lake, stalled for five years by tight-fisted lenders and wary landowners. On Tuesday, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors tabled, for six months, a request to rezone 780 acres from residential use back to agricultural, buying developers more time to secure financing.”
- “FiberCom Inc., a Roanoke-based designer of high-speed computer networks, likely will be sold within a month, one of its founders said Tuesday. Robert Martinet, one of three men who left ITT Corp. in Roanoke to form FiberCom in 1982, said the sale would mean no change in the Roanoke operation, which employs 200.”
- “It was a new season for the Salem Buccaneers at Municipal Field Tuesday night, and their proponents are calling them the Boys of Summer. Salem muzzled the Prince William Cannons 6-3 in the opening game of the second half of the year.”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “Roanoke City, Roanoke County and Vinton consolidation negotiators Monday night reached agreement on a consolidation proposal to be presented to the three governments for approval. The nine-member group will meet again tonight to tackle the more complex problems of charter revision.”
- “Piedmont Airlines was hit by its first systemwide strike Monday and a company spokesman said ‘a sizable chunk’ of the company’s employees will be furloughed if the dispute lasts more ‘than a day or so.’ The line’s 370 pilots — including about 50 based in Roanoke — did not work Monday because the company took the third crew member from its 10 Boeing 737 jets.”
- “Salem batterymates John Griffin and Bobby Cluck decided, ‘It’s been long enough,’ and helped the Rebels snap their six-game losing streak in the second game of a doubleheader against Burlington Monday night. Griffin hit a three-run home run and Cluck pitched a five-hitter to knock off the Senators, 4-1, after Burlington had taken the opening, 5-2.”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “Veterans of Company F, 116th Infantry, will be entertained by the Woman’s Civic Betterment Club, under the direction of the War Camp Community Service, at the club rooms at Elmwood Park, Thursday evening at 8:30 o’clock, it was announced this morning. Invitations have already been sent to those members of the company whose addresses could be secured, but all who belonged to the company during its service in France or on the Mexican border are invited to attend, whether or not they receive a special invitation.”
- “Outlining plans for the first summer camp of the Roanoke Boy Scouts, which opens Monday for a period of four weeks at Camp Powhatan, near Natural Bridge, Scout Executive D.D. Withers gave the Scouts their final advance notice of the opening at a meeting in Elmwood Park last night. About fifty Scouts were present and displayed much enthusiasm in the coming camping event.”
- “Following a survey of the desk situation in all the school buildings of the city conducted by Supt. D.E. McQuilkin, who recommended that a number of new desks be supplied, the City School Board has ordered 600 new single desks and 50 adjustable desks which will be distributed in the various schools of the city during the vacation period according to need of each building.”