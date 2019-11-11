1994 (25 years ago)
- “The partnerships between businesses and schools in the Roanoke Valley offer an example that should be copied throughout Virginia, state Secretary of Education Beverly Sgro said at a conference Thursday. Business and school partnerships are one of the most crucial ingredients in making a successful educational program, Sgro said.”
- “In an act that may put the small city of Bedford on the international map, a foundation studying sites for a national D-Day monument has recommended it be erected on a hillside behind Bedford Elementary School. The foundation favored the 20-acre Bedford site over the sole alternative, tiny Entranceway Park in downtown Roanoke near the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center.”
- “With its streak of Region III tournament appearances under Richard Thrasher in jeopardy, William Byrd got hot at the right time Thursday night. The region’s biggest fixture in girls’ basketball is alive, thanks to a strong third quarter that helped the Terriers down Lord Botetourt 52-41 in a Blue Ridge District tournament semifinal at Northside.”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “The Roanoke Valley Training Center, located at 726 31st St. NW, needs volunteers. That was the message implanted Monday in the minds of the directors of the Roanoke Valley Council of Community Services as they toured the center, where 35 mentally retarded young adults work daily on small industrial projects.”
- “Salem City Council voted Monday night to award to Valley Contractors Corp. a contract to remodel, for use as a municipal hall annex, a structure at 103 N. College Ave. The bid submitted by Valley Contractors, which estimated cost of the remodeling project at between $22,000 and $24,000, asked for the city to pay the contractors’ cost of the project, plus 10 per cent of cost.”
- “Northside will win the Blue Ridge District and the Western District will remain embroiled in its biggest controversy in years after this weekend. All this will come about, says Times sports writers Don Archer and Newton Spencer, because Northside will beat Addison, Halifax will stop Patrick Henry and William Fleming will take E.C. Glass.”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “From 20,000 to 30,000 people lined the streets at 10:30 o’clock today to pay homage to Roanoke’s quota of world war veterans, who forced the Imperial German arms one year ago to lower in defeat, and stood for more than half an hour in a strong, drizzling rain as column after column of army, navy, marines and other war organizations filed by with martial step. Four bands, the Norfolk and Western, Vinton Military Band, Virginia Bridge Works Band, and the colored band of Roanoke enlivened the march with snappy martial airs.”
- “The Virginia Avenue, or Thirteenth Street, bridge across Roanoke River is now closed for repairs. Traffic to Raleigh Court and the county can be diverted over the Wasena bridge or by way of Norwich.”
- “Today was founders’ day at the Virginia Military Institute. In honor of the occasion, all military and academic duties were suspended with the exception of guard and routine duties and dress parade. The institute was 80 years old and reports have reached the office of the superintendent, General E.W. Nichols, stating that considerable progress is being made on the history of the institute which is being prepared by the historiographer, Colonel Joseph R. Anderson, of Goochland County, Va.”
