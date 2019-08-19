1994 (25 years ago)
- “Virginia Transformer Corp. of Roanoke has acquired exclusive rights in the North American transit market to produce specialty power magnetic products developed by a German company. The contract was signed publicly at a news conference Thursday by Prabhat Jain, president of Virginia Transformer, and Gunter Nicke, president of Nicke Elekroparate Berlin.”
- “Landfill officials, angered by recent comments from Explore Park’s executive director, considered demanding Thursday that the park pay an outstanding tipping-fee bill of $8,000. The Roanoke Valley Resource Authority, at its monthly meeting, reacted to Rupert Cutler’s comments that erosion from the old landfill on Rutrough Road had ‘ruined’ a creek in the park, adjacent to the dump.”
- “The Roanoke Express continues to drop valuable cargo. Only days after losing leading scorer Tony Szabo, the East Coast Hockey League team has lost its No. 1 enforcer, Dave ‘Moose’ Morissette, to the International Hockey League.”
1969 (50 years ago)
- “Roanoke City Council Monday denied a request that 13.3 acres on Salem Turnpike, NW, be rezoned to permit construction of apartments. Councilman David Lisk moved to deny the request of Fralin and Waldron, Inc., at the same time claiming that the local government ‘continually drives developers outside the city’ through poor planning.”
- “A consulting firm’s personnel report recommending across the board pay hikes for county library employees was again tabled by the Roanoke County Board of Library Trustees Monday — this time until Jan. 1 unless a board member resurrects it before then. The unanimous action came after trustees discussed in length a personnel classification and pay scale study by Yarger and Associates, Inc.”
- “The opening day of the 1969 Dixie Youth World Series was delayed Monday when rains washed out the four-game slate. Lakeside of Chattanooga now is scheduled to meet Huffman of Birmingham at 2 p.m. Tuesday, with Conway, S.C., and Bedford, Va., paired for a 4 p.m. game.”
1919 (100 years ago)
- “The circus, with its red lemonade, peanuts, elephants, and things which delight the young and old, is with us today. Early morning saw the streets lined with people awaiting the street parade, which moved at 10 o’clock along the principal streets of the city, ending at the Fair Grounds, where performances will be given at 2 o’clock and 8 o’clock.”
- “Roanoke County will have a public sanitary inspector and demonstrator, as the result of an appropriation of $1,000 authorized yesterday by the Board of Supervisors, in regular monthly session. The above amount will be supplemented by an equal sum or such amount as may be necessary from funds of the National Health Board, a newly created organization which has considerable funds to be donated to public health work throughout the country, and especially in the rural districts.”
- “The Famous Broadway Shows, now touring this section in a train of twenty cars, carrying 300 people, are exhibiting this week in Salem under the auspices of a committee for the auditorium building fund. D.P. McMahon, special agent for the show, and Lewis Langhorne, chairman of a local committee for the auditorium building fund, are arranging for two big afternoons for the children of the Baptist and Lutheran orphanages, who will be the guests of the shows on Thursday and Friday and an interesting program is promised for the benefit of the little folks.”